Hon Hai Technology Group partners with two Taiwanese hospitals on Big A+ program

Hon Hai Technology Group (HNHPF), in partnership with two Taiwanese hospitals, has been selected for the Taiwan government-backed “Big A+” program that will give the world’s largest electronics manufacturing service provider access to one of the world’s most powerful supercomputers to accelerate AI-applied innovations for medicine. Foxconn teams up with Taichung Veterans General Hospital and Cardinal Tien Hospital for the “Pioneers for Innovation Leadership on Technology Program”, referred to as the Big A+ program, a Ministry of Economic Affairs initiative. The selection means Foxconn and its partner hospitals will be able to access the Nvidia (NVDA) Taipei-1 supercomputer and are the only candidates so far approved to use its accelerated computing power.

