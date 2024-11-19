Hon Hai Precision’s Strategic Share Disposal in Foxconn

Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF) has released an update.

Hon Hai Precision Industry’s subsidiary, Bon Shin International Investments, has sold over 14 million Foxconn Technology shares, realizing a gain of NTD203.5 million. This transaction is part of the company’s strategy to realize its investments, with the cumulative holdings now at 7.93% of Foxconn Technology’s shares. The move highlights Hon Hai’s ongoing adjustments in its portfolio to optimize returns.

