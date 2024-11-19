News & Insights

Stocks

Hon Hai Precision’s Strategic Share Disposal in Foxconn

November 19, 2024 — 05:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Hon Hai Precision Industry’s subsidiary, Bon Shin International Investments, has sold over 14 million Foxconn Technology shares, realizing a gain of NTD203.5 million. This transaction is part of the company’s strategy to realize its investments, with the cumulative holdings now at 7.93% of Foxconn Technology’s shares. The move highlights Hon Hai’s ongoing adjustments in its portfolio to optimize returns.

For further insights into HNHPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HNHPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.