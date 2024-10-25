Hon Hai Precision Industry’s Strategic Asset Transactions in Mexico

Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF) has released an update.

Hon Hai Precision Industry, through its subsidiary Foxconn, has announced the disposal and acquisition of building assets in Mexico, totaling MXN 923.9 million. The transactions, aimed at resource integration and operational needs, involve related parties within the group. Professional appraisals from KPMG and Copper Wolf valued the properties slightly below the transaction price, reflecting strategic internal alignment.

