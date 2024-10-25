News & Insights

Stocks

Hon Hai Precision Industry’s Strategic Asset Transactions in Mexico

October 25, 2024 — 07:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF) has released an update.

Hon Hai Precision Industry, through its subsidiary Foxconn, has announced the disposal and acquisition of building assets in Mexico, totaling MXN 923.9 million. The transactions, aimed at resource integration and operational needs, involve related parties within the group. Professional appraisals from KPMG and Copper Wolf valued the properties slightly below the transaction price, reflecting strategic internal alignment.

For further insights into HNHPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HNHPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.