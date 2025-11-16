Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., - Depositary Receipt (HNHPF) Price Target Increased by 16.37% to 20.38

The average one-year price target for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:HNHPF) has been revised to $20.38 / share. This is an increase of 16.37% from the prior estimate of $17.51 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.64 to a high of $27.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.61% from the latest reported closing price of $11.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNHPF is 0.36%, an increase of 6.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 780K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWI - SPDR(R) MSCI ACWI EX-US ETF holds 430K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNHPF by 10.97% over the last quarter.

SPGM - SPDR(R) Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF holds 127K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares , representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNHPF by 10.89% over the last quarter.

Generali Investments CEE, investicni spolecnost, a.s. holds 73K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing an increase of 24.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNHPF by 62.65% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 36K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 29K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing an increase of 29.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNHPF by 84.52% over the last quarter.

