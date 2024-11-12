Hon Hai Acquires Strategic Land for Operations

Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF) has released an update.

Hon Hai Precision Industry has acquired land use rights in Chennai from its affiliate FIH India Developer Private Limited, totaling 94,494 square meters at a transaction cost of INR 649.2 million. The land will be used for operational purposes, with a rental agreement set for a decade starting December 2024.

