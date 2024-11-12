News & Insights

Stocks

Hon Hai Acquires Strategic Land for Operations

November 12, 2024 — 06:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF) has released an update.

Hon Hai Precision Industry has acquired land use rights in Chennai from its affiliate FIH India Developer Private Limited, totaling 94,494 square meters at a transaction cost of INR 649.2 million. The land will be used for operational purposes, with a rental agreement set for a decade starting December 2024.

For further insights into HNHPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HNHPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.