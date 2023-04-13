HON Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $195.04, changing hands as high as $196.42 per share. Honeywell International Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HON's low point in its 52 week range is $166.63 per share, with $220.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $196.00. The HON DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.