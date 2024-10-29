News & Insights

Homizy S.p.A. Announces 2025 Corporate Events Calendar

Homizy S.p.A. (IT:HZY) has released an update.

Homizy SIIQ S.p.A., a company specializing in the Build-To-Rent sector with a focus on co-living, has unveiled its corporate events calendar for 2025, highlighting key financial reporting dates. The company, known for its innovative Build-To-Share housing model, emphasizes sustainability and technology-driven living solutions for young professionals in Milan.

