HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.09

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.09 per share on the 2nd of December. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.1%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

HomeTrust Bancshares' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Based on the last payment, HomeTrust Bancshares was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 73.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 15% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

HomeTrust Bancshares Is Still Building Its Track Record

NasdaqGS:HTBI Historic Dividend October 30th 2021

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 3 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from US$0.24 to US$0.36. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that HomeTrust Bancshares has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On HomeTrust Bancshares' Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about HomeTrust Bancshares' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While HomeTrust Bancshares is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for HomeTrust Bancshares that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



