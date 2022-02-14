HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.09

The board of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.09 per share on the 3rd of March. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.1%, which is below the average for the industry.

HomeTrust Bancshares' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, HomeTrust Bancshares was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 63.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 15% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGS:HTBI Historic Dividend February 14th 2022

HomeTrust Bancshares Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The first annual payment during the last 3 years was US$0.24 in 2019, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.36. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that HomeTrust Bancshares has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like HomeTrust Bancshares' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for HomeTrust Bancshares that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

