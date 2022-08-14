HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.09

The board of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of September, with investors receiving $0.09 per share. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.4%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

HomeTrust Bancshares' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive.

Having paid out dividends for only 4 years, HomeTrust Bancshares does not have much of a history being a dividend paying company. Despite the company's shorter dividend history however, calculating for its payout ratio of 15% shows that HomeTrust Bancshares is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 22.3%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 13% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

NasdaqGS:HTBI Historic Dividend August 14th 2022

HomeTrust Bancshares Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from $0.24 total annually to $0.36. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. HomeTrust Bancshares has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. HomeTrust Bancshares has impressed us by growing EPS at 28% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

HomeTrust Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 3 HomeTrust Bancshares analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is HomeTrust Bancshares not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.