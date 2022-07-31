HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.09

The board of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.09 per share on the 1st of September. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.5%, which is below the average for the industry.

HomeTrust Bancshares' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end.

HomeTrust Bancshares is just starting to establish itself as being able to pay dividends to shareholders, given its short 4-year history of distributing earnings. Despite the company's shorter dividend history however, calculating for its payout ratio of 15% shows that HomeTrust Bancshares is able to comfortably pay dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 4.0%. The future payout ratio could be 15% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:HTBI Historic Dividend July 31st 2022

HomeTrust Bancshares Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from $0.24 total annually to $0.36. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that HomeTrust Bancshares has grown earnings per share at 28% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

HomeTrust Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 3 HomeTrust Bancshares analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

