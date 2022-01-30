HomeTrust Bancshares' (NASDAQ:HTBI) Dividend Will Be US$0.09

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.09 per share on the 3rd of March. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.1%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

HomeTrust Bancshares' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, HomeTrust Bancshares' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 58.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqGS:HTBI Historic Dividend January 30th 2022

HomeTrust Bancshares Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. Since 2019, the first annual payment was US$0.24, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.36. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. HomeTrust Bancshares has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. HomeTrust Bancshares definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like HomeTrust Bancshares' Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for HomeTrust Bancshares that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

