HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HTBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.07, the dividend yield is 1.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTBI was $19.07, representing a -31.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.79 and a 62.3% increase over the 52 week low of $11.75.

HTBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). HTBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports HTBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -20%, compared to an industry average of -17.2%.

