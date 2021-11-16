HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2021

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HTBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31.5, the dividend yield is 1.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTBI was $31.5, representing a -1.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.84 and a 86.94% increase over the 52 week low of $16.85.

HTBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). HTBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24. Zacks Investment Research reports HTBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 10.68%, compared to an industry average of 25%.

