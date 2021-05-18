HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 19, 2021

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HTBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HTBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.09, the dividend yield is 1.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTBI was $29.09, representing a -0.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.24 and a 127.09% increase over the 52 week low of $12.81.

HTBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). HTBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.62. Zacks Investment Research reports HTBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.23%, compared to an industry average of 20.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HTBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.