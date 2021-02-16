HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HTBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTBI was $22.5, representing a -17.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.36 and a 91.49% increase over the 52 week low of $11.75.

HTBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). HTBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.21. Zacks Investment Research reports HTBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.46%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HTBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

