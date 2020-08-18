HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (HTBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HTBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HTBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.93, the dividend yield is 1.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTBI was $14.93, representing a -46.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.79 and a 27.06% increase over the 52 week low of $11.75.

HTBI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). HTBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.3.

