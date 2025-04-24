HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares reports Q1 2025 net income of $14.5 million, up 2.3%, and declares a quarterly cash dividend.
Quiver AI Summary
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. announced its preliminary financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, showcasing a net income of $14.5 million, up from $14.2 million in the previous quarter, with diluted earnings per share increasing slightly to $0.84. The company's annualized return on assets improved to 1.33%, while the return on equity reached 10.52%. HomeTrust maintained a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share and repurchased 14,800 shares of common stock. The bank reported a decrease in noninterest expense by $3.0 million, although there was an increase in the provision for credit losses to $1.5 million. Additionally, HomeTrust transitioned its stock listing to the New York Stock Exchange and announced the sale of two branches in Knoxville, Tennessee, aiming to focus on core markets as it navigates the current economic landscape. The management expressed confidence in the bank's resilience and commitment to customer support amid economic fluctuations.
Potential Positives
- Net income increased to $14.5 million for Q1 2025, up from $14.2 million in Q4 2024, indicating positive financial performance.
- The company maintained a strong annualized return on assets (ROA) of 1.33% and return on equity (ROE) of 10.52%, both showing improvement from the previous quarter.
- Quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share was declared, demonstrating ongoing shareholder returns.
- Transition to the New York Stock Exchange under ticker 'HTB' is expected to enhance visibility and attract more investors.
Potential Negatives
- Provision for credit losses increased significantly to $1.5 million, compared to a benefit from credit losses of $855,000 in the previous quarter, indicating potentially growing credit risk.
- Noninterest income decreased by 2.6%, driven by declines in service charges and operating lease income, which may reflect challenges in customer engagement or economic conditions.
- Despite a slight increase in net income, total assets decreased by $37.4 million, indicating potential difficulties in asset growth or retention.
FAQ
What were HomeTrust Bancshares' net income and EPS for Q1 2025?
HomeTrust Bancshares reported a net income of $14.5 million and diluted EPS of $0.84 for Q1 2025.
When is the quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders?
The quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share is payable on May 29, 2025.
How has the annualized return on assets changed?
The annualized return on assets increased to 1.33% for Q1 2025 from 1.27% in Q4 2024.
What transaction involving branches was announced?
The Company announced the sale of two branches and exit from Knoxville, Tennessee.
What measures is HomeTrust taking in response to economic turbulence?
HomeTrust remains committed to supporting customers and maintains a conservative approach to risk management amid economic uncertainties.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
Full Release
ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: HTB) ("Company"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced preliminary net income for the first quarter of the year ending December 31, 2025 and approval of its quarterly cash dividend.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024:
net income was $14.5 million compared to $14.2 million;
diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.84 compared to $0.83;
annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 1.33% compared to 1.27%;
annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 10.52% compared to 10.32%;
net interest margin was 4.18% compared to 4.09%;
provision for credit losses was $1.5 million compared to a benefit of $855,000;
quarterly cash dividends continued at $0.12 per share totaling $2.1 million for both periods; and
14,800 shares of Company common stock were repurchased during the quarter at an average price of $33.64 compared to none in the prior quarter.
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share payable on May 29, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2025.
“We are pleased to report another quarter of strong financial results,” said Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our top quartile net interest margin expanded to 4.18% as the reduction in our funding costs outpaced a slight decline in our asset yields. This improvement reflects our focus on financial performance rather than loan growth for the sake of growth.
“During the first quarter, we transitioned our common stock listing to the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘HTB’, which we believe will provide greater exposure for our Company and long-term value for our stockholders. We also announced the sale of our two branches and exit from Knoxville, Tennessee, which will tighten our geographic footprint, improve our branch efficiencies, and allow us to better allocate capital to support long-term growth in other core markets.
“In response to the recent turbulence in the economic environment, we currently do not anticipate a significant impact upon our business, but we are committed to working with our customers to provide the banking support that may be needed. As in past periods of uncertainty, we are confident that the resilience of our balance sheet and customers, coupled with our conservative approach to risk management, will position HomeTrust to succeed.”
WEBSITE: WWW.HTB.COM
Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
and
December 31, 2024
Net Income.
Net income totaled $14.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $14.2 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $331,000, or 2.3%. Results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 benefited from a $3.0 million decrease in noninterest expense, partially offset by a $2.4 million increase in the provision for credit losses. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.
Net Interest Income.
The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Balance
Outstanding
Interest
Earned /
Paid
Yield /
Rate
Average
Balance
Outstanding
Interest
Earned /
Paid
Yield /
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Loans receivable
(1)
$
3,802,003
$
58,613
6.25%
$
3,890,775
$
62,224
6.36%
Debt securities available for sale
152,659
1,787
4.75
147,023
1,621
4.39
Other interest-earning assets
(2)
206,242
3,235
6.36
160,064
2,353
5.85
Total interest-earning assets
4,160,904
63,635
6.20
4,197,862
66,198
6.27
Other assets
266,141
263,750
Total assets
$
4,427,045
$
4,461,612
Liabilities and equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing checking accounts
$
573,316
$
1,324
0.94%
$
559,033
$
1,271
0.90%
Money market accounts
1,345,575
9,177
2.77
1,343,609
10,038
2.97
Savings accounts
183,354
38
0.08
180,546
40
0.09
Certificate accounts
951,715
9,824
4.19
1,005,914
11,225
4.44
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,053,960
20,363
2.70
3,089,102
22,574
2.91
Junior subordinated debt
10,129
205
8.21
10,104
223
8.87
Borrowings
12,301
160
5.28
14,689
196
5.31
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,076,390
20,728
2.73
3,113,895
22,993
2.94
Noninterest-bearing deposits
719,522
731,745
Other liabilities
70,821
68,261
Total liabilities
3,866,733
3,913,901
Stockholders' equity
560,312
547,711
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,427,045
$
4,461,612
Net earning assets
$
1,084,514
$
1,083,967
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
135.25%
134.81%
Non-tax-equivalent
Net interest income
$
42,907
$
43,205
Interest rate spread
3.47%
3.33%
Net interest margin
(3)
4.18%
4.09%
Tax-equivalent
(4)
Net interest income
$
43,325
$
43,594
Interest rate spread
3.51%
3.37%
Net interest margin
(3)
4.22%
4.13%
(1) Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.
(2) Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $418 and $389 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.
Total interest and dividend income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased $2.6 million, or 3.9%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, which was driven by a $3.6 million, or 5.8%, decrease in loan interest income primarily due to a decline in the average balance, a decrease in accretion income on acquired loans of $881,000, or 73.3%, and fewer days in the current quarter. In addition, income on SBIC investments increased $452,000, or 54.0%, due to investment appreciation.
Total interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased $2.3 million, or 9.9%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was the result of a decline in the average balance of certificate accounts, specifically brokered deposits, a decline in the average cost of funds across funding categories, and fewer days in the current quarter.
The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including the difference in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:
Increase / (Decrease)
Due to
Total
Increase /
(Decrease)
(Dollars in thousands)
Volume
Rate
Interest-earning assets
Loans receivable
$
(2,559)
$
(1,052)
$
(3,611)
Debt securities available for sale
27
139
166
Other interest-earning assets
616
266
882
Total interest-earning assets
(1,916)
(647)
(2,563)
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing checking accounts
7
46
53
Money market accounts
(164)
(697)
(861)
Savings accounts
—
(2)
(2)
Certificate accounts
(796)
(605)
(1,401)
Junior subordinated debt
(3)
(15)
(18)
Borrowings
(35)
(1)
(36)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
(991)
(1,274)
(2,265)
Decrease in net interest income
$
(298)
Provision for Credit Losses.
The provision for credit losses is the amount of expense that, based on our judgment, is required to maintain the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at an appropriate level under the current expected credit losses model.
The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision (benefit) for credit losses:
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
$ Change
% Change
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
Loans
$
800
$
(975)
$
1,775
182%
Off-balance-sheet credit exposure
740
120
620
517
Total provision (benefit) for credit losses
$
1,540
$
(855)
$
2,395
280%
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.3 million during the quarter:
$0.6 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.
The slight improvement in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, was offset by changes in qualitative adjustments. Of note, we retained the $2.2 million qualitative allocation for the potential impact of Hurricane Helene upon our loan portfolio established in the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
$0.1 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the "loans" portion of the provision (benefit) for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.9 million during the quarter:
$1.3 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix and a $50.6 million decrease in the loan portfolio.
$0.7 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments. Of note, we retained the $2.2 million qualitative allocation for the potential impact of Hurricane Helene upon our loan portfolio established in the prior quarter.
$0.9 million decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated credits.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the amount recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure was the result of an increase in the balance of loan commitments and changes in the loan mix and projected economic forecast as outlined above. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the amount recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure was the result of a decrease in the balance of loan commitments and changes in the loan mix and projected economic forecast as outlined above.
Noninterest Income.
Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased $216,000, or 2.6%, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
$ Change
% Change
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
$
2,244
$
2,326
$
(82)
(4)%
Loan income and fees
721
728
(7)
(1)
Gain on sale of loans held for sale
1,908
1,068
840
79
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income
842
842
—
—
Operating lease income
1,379
2,259
(880)
(39)
Other
933
1,020
(87)
(9)
Total noninterest income
$
8,027
$
8,243
$
(216)
(3)%
Gain on sale of loans held for sale:
The increase was primarily driven by HELOCs sold during the period. There were $89.4 million of HELOCs originated for sale which were sold during the current quarter with gains of $1.1 million compared to no sales in the prior quarter. There were $18.8 million of residential mortgage loans sold for a gain of $473,000 during the current quarter compared to $23.8 million sold with gains of $269,000 in the prior quarter. There were $4.6 million in sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $366,000 for the current quarter compared to $10.2 million sold and gains of $733,000 for the prior quarter. Our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in a gain of $13,000 for the current quarter compared to a gain of $66,000 for the prior quarter.
Operating lease income:
The decrease was primarily the result of a $306,000 increase in losses incurred on the sale of, and a $529,000 increase in the valuation allowance against, previously leased equipment.
Noninterest Expense.
Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased $3.0 million, or 9.0%, when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
$ Change
% Change
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
$
17,699
$
17,234
$
465
3%
Occupancy expense, net
2,511
2,476
35
1
Computer services
2,805
3,110
(305)
(10)
Operating lease depreciation expense
1,868
2,068
(200)
(10)
Telephone, postage and supplies
546
541
5
1
Marketing and advertising
452
234
218
93
Deposit insurance premiums
511
556
(45)
(8)
Core deposit intangible amortization
515
567
(52)
(9)
Contract renewal consulting fee
—
2,965
(2,965)
(100)
Other
4,054
4,258
(204)
(5)
Total noninterest expense
$
30,961
$
34,009
$
(3,048)
(9)%
Computer services:
As noted below, in the prior quarter we finalized the multiyear renewal of our largest core processing contract. The decrease in expense quarter-over-quarter is a reflection of the improved vendor pricing negotiated through this effort.
Marketing and advertising:
The increase in expense was the result of a reduction in advertising in the prior quarter due to the election and holiday season.
Contract renewal consulting fee:
In the prior quarter we paid a fee to a consultant to negotiate the multiyear renewal of our largest core processing contract, with no similar fee in the current quarter.
Income Taxes.
The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rates for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were 21.1% and 22.3%, respectively.
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets decreased by $37.4 million to $4.6 billion and total liabilities decreased by $51.1 million to $4.0 billion, respectively, at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024. These changes can be traced to the use of loan sale proceeds and a $61.5 million increase in customer deposits to pay down brokered deposits by $104.3 million and borrowings by $11.0 million.
Stockholders' equity increased $13.7 million to $565.4 million at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024. Activity within stockholders' equity included $14.5 million in net income and $1.0 million in stock-based compensation and stock option exercises, partially offset by $2.1 million in cash dividends declared and $498,000 in stock repurchases. In addition, accumulated other comprehensive income improved primarily due to a $1.1 million reduction of the unrealized loss on available for sale securities as a result of a decrease in market interest rates.
As of March 31, 2025, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.
Asset Quality
The ACL on loans was $44.7 million, or 1.23% of total loans, at March 31, 2025 compared to $45.3 million, or 1.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The drivers of this change are discussed in the "Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 – Provision for Credit Losses" section above.
Net loan charge-offs totaled $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $1.9 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.14% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to 0.19% and 0.24% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
Nonperforming assets, made up of nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets, decreased by $753,000, or 2.6%, to $28.0 million, or 0.61% of total assets, at March 31, 2025 compared to $28.8 million, or 0.63% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. Owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") made up the largest portion of nonperforming assets at $8.6 million and $8.5 million, respectively, at these same dates. One relationship made up $5.0 million of the totals at both dates but no loss is anticipated. In addition, equipment finance loans made up $5.1 million and $4.7 million, respectively, at these same dates, concentrated in the transportation sector. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.74% at March 31, 2025 compared to 0.76% at December 31, 2024.
The ratio of classified assets to total assets decreased to 0.85% at March 31, 2025 from 1.06% at December 31, 2024 as classified assets decreased $10.0 million, or 20.5%, to $38.8 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $48.8 million at December 31, 2024. The largest portfolios of classified assets at March 31, 2025 included $12.9 million of owner-occupied CRE loans, $6.6 million of 1-4 family residential real estate loans, $5.4 million of equipment finance loans, $4.2 million of commercial and industrial loans, $4.2 million of HELOCs, and $3.8 million of non-owner occupied CRE loans.
Lastly, in an effort to assist customers in their post-Hurricane Helene recovery and clean-up efforts, in the prior quarter we granted payment deferrals of up to six months to provide short-term relief to impacted customers. The outstanding balance of these deferrals declined from $136.0 million at December 31, 2024 to $109.9 million at March 31, 2025 and $68.4 million at April 21, 2025. The Company retained the prior quarter $2.2 million ACL allocation for the potential impact of the storm on this portion of our loan portfolio. To date, no charge-offs have been recognized which were directly related to Hurricane Helene.
About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc
.
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had assets of $4.6 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte and Raleigh/Cary), South Carolina (Greenville and Charleston), East Tennessee (Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville and Morristown), Southwest Virginia (the Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions including statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. The factors that could result in material differentiation include, but are not limited to, natural disasters, including the effects of Hurricane Helene; expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected, and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, both nationally and in our market areas; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on the Company's website at
www.htb.com
and on the SEC's website at
www.sec.gov
. Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or in the documents the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions, the factors described above or other factors that management cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
(1)
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Assets
Cash
$
14,303
$
18,778
$
18,980
$
18,382
$
16,134
Interest-bearing deposits
285,522
260,441
274,497
275,808
364,359
Cash and cash equivalents
299,825
279,219
293,477
294,190
380,493
Certificates of deposit in other banks
25,806
28,538
29,290
32,131
33,625
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value
150,577
152,011
140,552
134,135
120,807
FHLB and FRB stock
13,602
13,630
18,384
19,637
13,691
SBIC investments, at cost
17,746
15,117
15,489
15,462
14,568
Loans held for sale, at fair value
2,175
4,144
2,968
1,614
2,764
Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value
151,164
202,018
189,722
224,976
220,699
Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs
3,648,609
3,648,299
3,698,892
3,701,454
3,648,152
Allowance for credit losses – loans
(44,742)
(45,285)
(48,131)
(49,223)
(47,502)
Loans, net
3,603,867
3,603,014
3,650,761
3,652,231
3,600,650
Premises and equipment held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value
8,240
616
616
616
616
Premises and equipment, net
62,347
69,872
69,603
69,880
70,588
Accrued interest receivable
18,269
18,336
17,523
18,412
16,944
Deferred income taxes, net
9,288
10,735
10,100
10,512
11,222
BOLI
91,715
90,868
90,021
89,176
88,369
Goodwill
34,111
34,111
34,111
34,111
34,111
Core deposit intangibles, net
6,080
6,595
7,162
7,730
8,297
Other assets
63,248
66,606
68,130
66,051
67,183
Total assets
$
4,558,060
$
4,595,430
$
4,637,293
$
4,670,864
$
4,684,011
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Liabilities
Deposits
$
3,736,360
$
3,779,203
$
3,761,588
$
3,707,779
$
3,799,807
Junior subordinated debt
10,145
10,120
10,096
10,070
10,045
Borrowings
177,000
188,000
260,013
364,513
291,513
Other liabilities
69,106
66,349
65,592
64,874
69,473
Total liabilities
3,992,611
4,043,672
4,097,289
4,147,236
4,170,838
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized
(2)
176
175
175
175
175
Additional paid in capital
176,682
176,693
175,495
172,907
172,919
Retained earnings
393,026
380,541
368,383
357,147
346,598
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares
(3,835)
(3,966)
(4,099)
(4,232)
(4,364)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(600)
(1,685)
50
(2,369)
(2,155)
Total stockholders' equity
565,449
551,758
540,004
523,628
513,173
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,558,060
$
4,595,430
$
4,637,293
$
4,670,864
$
4,684,011
(1) Derived from audited financial statements.
(2) Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 17,552,626 at March 31, 2025; 17,527,709 at December 31, 2024; 17,514,922 at September 30, 2024; 17,437,326 at June 30, 2024; and 17,444,787 at March 31, 2024.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Interest and dividend income
Loans
$
58,613
$
62,224
Debt securities available for sale
1,787
1,621
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits
3,235
2,353
Total interest and dividend income
63,635
66,198
Interest expense
Deposits
20,363
22,574
Junior subordinated debt
205
223
Borrowings
160
196
Total interest expense
20,728
22,993
Net interest income
42,907
43,205
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
1,540
(855)
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses
41,367
44,060
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
2,244
2,326
Loan income and fees
721
728
Gain on sale of loans held for sale
1,908
1,068
BOLI income
842
842
Operating lease income
1,379
2,259
Other
933
1,020
Total noninterest income
8,027
8,243
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
17,699
17,234
Occupancy expense, net
2,511
2,476
Computer services
2,805
3,110
Operating lease depreciation expense
1,868
2,068
Telephone, postage and supplies
546
541
Marketing and advertising
452
234
Deposit insurance premiums
511
556
Core deposit intangible amortization
515
567
Contract renewal consulting fee
—
2,965
Other
4,054
4,258
Total noninterest expense
30,961
34,009
Income before income taxes
18,433
18,294
Income tax expense
3,894
4,086
Net income
$
14,539
$
14,208
Per Share Data
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Net income per common share
(1)
Basic
$
0.84
$
0.83
Diluted
$
0.84
$
0.83
Average shares outstanding
Basic
17,011,359
16,983,751
Diluted
17,113,424
17,084,943
Book value per share at end of period
$
32.21
$
31.48
Tangible book value per share at end of period
(2)
$
30.00
$
29.24
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.12
$
0.12
Total shares outstanding at end of period
17,552,626
17,527,709
(1) Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method.
(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Performance ratios
(1)
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)
1.33%
1.27%
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity)
10.52
10.32
Yield on earning assets
6.20
6.27
Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities
2.73
2.94
Average interest rate spread
3.47
3.33
Net interest margin
(2)
4.18
4.09
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
135.25
134.81
Noninterest expense to average total assets
2.84
3.03
Efficiency ratio
60.79
66.10
Efficiency ratio – adjusted
(3)
60.29
59.89
(1) Ratios are annualized where appropriate.
(2) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.
At or For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Asset quality ratios
Nonperforming assets to total assets
(1)
0.61%
0.63%
0.64%
0.54%
0.43%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
(1)
0.74
0.76
0.78
0.68
0.55
Total classified assets to total assets
0.85
1.06
0.99
0.91
0.80
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
(1)
165.96
163.68
166.51
194.80
235.18
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.23
1.24
1.30
1.33
1.30
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.14
0.19
0.42
0.27
0.24
Capital ratios
Equity to total assets at end of period
12.41%
12.01%
11.64%
11.21%
10.96%
Tangible equity to total tangible assets
(2)
11.65
11.25
10.88
10.44
10.18
Average equity to average assets
12.66
12.28
12.02
11.78
11.51
(1) Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans and repossessed assets. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. At March 31, 2025, $7.5 million, or 27.9%, of nonaccruing loans were current on their loan payments as of that date.
(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.
Loans
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Commercial real estate
Construction and land development
$
247,539
$
274,356
$
300,905
$
316,050
$
304,727
Commercial real estate – owner occupied
570,150
545,490
544,689
545,631
532,547
Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied
867,711
866,094
881,340
892,653
881,143
Multifamily
118,094
120,425
114,155
92,292
89,692
Total commercial real estate
1,803,494
1,806,365
1,841,089
1,846,626
1,808,109
Commercial
Commercial and industrial
349,085
316,159
286,809
266,136
243,732
Equipment finance
380,166
406,400
443,033
461,010
462,649
Municipal leases
163,554
165,984
158,560
152,509
151,894
Total commercial
892,805
888,543
888,402
879,655
858,275
Residential real estate
Construction and land development
56,858
53,683
63,016
70,679
85,840
One-to-four family
631,537
630,391
627,845
621,196
605,570
HELOCs
199,747
195,288
194,909
188,465
184,274
Total residential real estate
888,142
879,362
885,770
880,340
875,684
Consumer
64,168
74,029
83,631
94,833
106,084
Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs
3,648,609
3,648,299
3,698,892
3,701,454
3,648,152
Allowance for credit losses – loans
(44,742)
(45,285)
(48,131)
(49,223)
(47,502)
Loans, net
$
3,603,867
$
3,603,014
$
3,650,761
$
3,652,231
$
3,600,650
Deposits
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Core deposits
Noninterest-bearing accounts
$
721,814
$
680,926
$
684,501
$
683,346
$
773,901
NOW accounts
573,745
575,238
534,517
561,789
600,561
Money market accounts
1,357,961
1,341,995
1,345,289
1,311,940
1,308,467
Savings accounts
184,396
181,317
179,762
185,499
191,302
Total core deposits
2,837,916
2,779,476
2,744,069
2,742,574
2,874,231
Certificates of deposit
898,444
999,727
1,017,519
965,205
925,576
Total
$
3,736,360
$
3,779,203
$
3,761,588
$
3,707,779
$
3,799,807
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Noninterest expense
$
30,961
$
34,009
Less: contract renewal consulting fee
—
2,965
Noninterest expense – adjusted
$
30,961
$
31,044
Net interest income
$
42,907
$
43,205
Plus: tax-equivalent adjustment
418
389
Plus: noninterest income
8,027
8,243
Net interest income plus noninterest income – adjusted
$
51,352
$
51,837
Efficiency ratio
60.79%
66.10%
Efficiency ratio – adjusted
60.29%
59.89%
Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:
As of
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Total stockholders' equity
$
565,449
$
551,758
$
540,004
$
523,628
$
513,173
Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes
38,793
39,189
39,626
40,063
40,500
Tangible book value
$
526,656
$
512,569
$
500,378
$
483,565
$
472,673
Common shares outstanding
17,552,626
17,527,709
17,514,922
17,437,326
17,444,787
Book value per share
$
32.21
$
31.48
$
30.83
$
30.03
$
29.42
Tangible book value per share
$
30.00
$
29.24
$
28.57
$
27.73
$
27.10
Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:
As of
(Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
Tangible equity
(1)
$
526,656
$
512,569
$
500,378
$
483,565
$
472,673
Total assets
4,558,060
4,595,430
4,637,293
4,670,864
4,684,011
Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes
38,793
39,189
39,626
40,063
40,500
Total tangible assets
$
4,519,267
$
4,556,241
$
4,597,667
$
4,630,801
$
4,643,511
Tangible equity to tangible assets
11.65%
11.25%
10.88%
10.44%
10.18%
(1) Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.