HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares reports Q1 2025 net income of $14.5 million, up 2.3%, and declares a quarterly cash dividend.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. announced its preliminary financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, showcasing a net income of $14.5 million, up from $14.2 million in the previous quarter, with diluted earnings per share increasing slightly to $0.84. The company's annualized return on assets improved to 1.33%, while the return on equity reached 10.52%. HomeTrust maintained a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share and repurchased 14,800 shares of common stock. The bank reported a decrease in noninterest expense by $3.0 million, although there was an increase in the provision for credit losses to $1.5 million. Additionally, HomeTrust transitioned its stock listing to the New York Stock Exchange and announced the sale of two branches in Knoxville, Tennessee, aiming to focus on core markets as it navigates the current economic landscape. The management expressed confidence in the bank's resilience and commitment to customer support amid economic fluctuations.

Net income increased to $14.5 million for Q1 2025, up from $14.2 million in Q4 2024, indicating positive financial performance.

The company maintained a strong annualized return on assets (ROA) of 1.33% and return on equity (ROE) of 10.52%, both showing improvement from the previous quarter.

Quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share was declared, demonstrating ongoing shareholder returns.

Transition to the New York Stock Exchange under ticker 'HTB' is expected to enhance visibility and attract more investors.

Provision for credit losses increased significantly to $1.5 million, compared to a benefit from credit losses of $855,000 in the previous quarter, indicating potentially growing credit risk.

Noninterest income decreased by 2.6%, driven by declines in service charges and operating lease income, which may reflect challenges in customer engagement or economic conditions.

Despite a slight increase in net income, total assets decreased by $37.4 million, indicating potential difficulties in asset growth or retention.

What were HomeTrust Bancshares' net income and EPS for Q1 2025?

HomeTrust Bancshares reported a net income of $14.5 million and diluted EPS of $0.84 for Q1 2025.

When is the quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders?

The quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share is payable on May 29, 2025.

How has the annualized return on assets changed?

The annualized return on assets increased to 1.33% for Q1 2025 from 1.27% in Q4 2024.

What transaction involving branches was announced?

The Company announced the sale of two branches and exit from Knoxville, Tennessee.

What measures is HomeTrust taking in response to economic turbulence?

HomeTrust remains committed to supporting customers and maintains a conservative approach to risk management amid economic uncertainties.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: HTB) ("Company"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced preliminary net income for the first quarter of the year ending December 31, 2025 and approval of its quarterly cash dividend.





For the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024:







net income was $14.5 million compared to $14.2 million;



diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.84 compared to $0.83;



annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 1.33% compared to 1.27%;



annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 10.52% compared to 10.32%;



net interest margin was 4.18% compared to 4.09%;



provision for credit losses was $1.5 million compared to a benefit of $855,000;



quarterly cash dividends continued at $0.12 per share totaling $2.1 million for both periods; and



14,800 shares of Company common stock were repurchased during the quarter at an average price of $33.64 compared to none in the prior quarter.







The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share payable on May 29, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2025.





“We are pleased to report another quarter of strong financial results,” said Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our top quartile net interest margin expanded to 4.18% as the reduction in our funding costs outpaced a slight decline in our asset yields. This improvement reflects our focus on financial performance rather than loan growth for the sake of growth.





“During the first quarter, we transitioned our common stock listing to the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘HTB’, which we believe will provide greater exposure for our Company and long-term value for our stockholders. We also announced the sale of our two branches and exit from Knoxville, Tennessee, which will tighten our geographic footprint, improve our branch efficiencies, and allow us to better allocate capital to support long-term growth in other core markets.





“In response to the recent turbulence in the economic environment, we currently do not anticipate a significant impact upon our business, but we are committed to working with our customers to provide the banking support that may be needed. As in past periods of uncertainty, we are confident that the resilience of our balance sheet and customers, coupled with our conservative approach to risk management, will position HomeTrust to succeed.”









WEBSITE: WWW.HTB.COM











Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended





March 31, 2025





and





December 31, 2024











Net Income.





Net income totaled $14.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $14.2 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $331,000, or 2.3%. Results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 benefited from a $3.0 million decrease in noninterest expense, partially offset by a $2.4 million increase in the provision for credit losses. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.









Net Interest Income.





The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.















Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024











(Dollars in thousands)







Average









Balance









Outstanding













Interest









Earned /









Paid













Yield /









Rate













Average









Balance









Outstanding













Interest









Earned /









Paid













Yield /









Rate













Assets























































Interest-earning assets





















































Loans receivable



(1)







$





3,802,003













$





58,613









6.25%













$





3,890,775













$





62,224









6.36%













Debt securities available for sale









152,659

















1,787









4.75

















147,023

















1,621









4.39













Other interest-earning assets



(2)











206,242

















3,235









6.36

















160,064

















2,353









5.85













Total interest-earning assets









4,160,904

















63,635









6.20

















4,197,862

















66,198









6.27













Other assets









266,141

































263,750































Total assets







$





4,427,045





























$





4,461,612































Liabilities and equity























































Interest-bearing liabilities





















































Interest-bearing checking accounts





$





573,316













$





1,324









0.94%













$





559,033













$





1,271









0.90%













Money market accounts









1,345,575

















9,177









2.77

















1,343,609

















10,038









2.97













Savings accounts









183,354

















38









0.08

















180,546

















40









0.09













Certificate accounts









951,715

















9,824









4.19

















1,005,914

















11,225









4.44













Total interest-bearing deposits









3,053,960

















20,363









2.70

















3,089,102

















22,574









2.91













Junior subordinated debt









10,129

















205









8.21

















10,104

















223









8.87













Borrowings









12,301

















160









5.28

















14,689

















196









5.31













Total interest-bearing liabilities









3,076,390

















20,728









2.73

















3,113,895

















22,993









2.94













Noninterest-bearing deposits









719,522

































731,745





























Other liabilities









70,821

































68,261































Total liabilities











3,866,733

































3,913,901





























Stockholders' equity









560,312

































547,711































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity







$





4,427,045





























$





4,461,612





























Net earning assets





$





1,084,514





























$





1,083,967





























Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities









135.25%

































134.81%





























Non-tax-equivalent





















































Net interest income













$





42,907

























$





43,205

















Interest rate spread





















3.47%





























3.33%













Net interest margin



(3)























4.18%





























4.09%













Tax-equivalent



(4)























































Net interest income













$





43,325

























$





43,594

















Interest rate spread





















3.51%





























3.37%













Net interest margin



(3)























4.22%





























4.13%













(1) Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.





(2) Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.





(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





(4) Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $418 and $389 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.





Total interest and dividend income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased $2.6 million, or 3.9%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, which was driven by a $3.6 million, or 5.8%, decrease in loan interest income primarily due to a decline in the average balance, a decrease in accretion income on acquired loans of $881,000, or 73.3%, and fewer days in the current quarter. In addition, income on SBIC investments increased $452,000, or 54.0%, due to investment appreciation.





Total interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased $2.3 million, or 9.9%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was the result of a decline in the average balance of certificate accounts, specifically brokered deposits, a decline in the average cost of funds across funding categories, and fewer days in the current quarter.





The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including the difference in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:















Increase / (Decrease)









Due to













Total









Increase /









(Decrease)



















(Dollars in thousands)







Volume













Rate

















Interest-earning assets































Loans receivable





$





(2,559)













$





(1,052)













$





(3,611)













Debt securities available for sale









27

















139

















166













Other interest-earning assets









616

















266

















882















Total interest-earning assets











(1,916)

















(647)

















(2,563)















Interest-bearing liabilities































Interest-bearing checking accounts









7

















46

















53













Money market accounts









(164)

















(697)

















(861)













Savings accounts









—

















(2)

















(2)













Certificate accounts









(796)

















(605)

















(1,401)













Junior subordinated debt









(3)

















(15)

















(18)













Borrowings









(35)

















(1)

















(36)















Total interest-bearing liabilities











(991)

















(1,274)

















(2,265)















Decrease in net interest income























$





(298)

















Provision for Credit Losses.





The provision for credit losses is the amount of expense that, based on our judgment, is required to maintain the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at an appropriate level under the current expected credit losses model.





The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision (benefit) for credit losses:















Three Months Ended



















(Dollars in thousands)







March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













$ Change













% Change













Provision (benefit) for credit losses







































Loans





$





800









$





(975)













$





1,775









182%













Off-balance-sheet credit exposure









740













120

















620









517















Total provision (benefit) for credit losses







$





1,540









$





(855)













$





2,395









280%













For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.3 million during the quarter:







$0.6 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.



The slight improvement in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, was offset by changes in qualitative adjustments. Of note, we retained the $2.2 million qualitative allocation for the potential impact of Hurricane Helene upon our loan portfolio established in the quarter ended September 30, 2024.



$0.1 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans.







For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the "loans" portion of the provision (benefit) for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.9 million during the quarter:







$1.3 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix and a $50.6 million decrease in the loan portfolio.



$0.7 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments. Of note, we retained the $2.2 million qualitative allocation for the potential impact of Hurricane Helene upon our loan portfolio established in the prior quarter.



$0.9 million decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated credits.







For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the amount recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure was the result of an increase in the balance of loan commitments and changes in the loan mix and projected economic forecast as outlined above. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the amount recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure was the result of a decrease in the balance of loan commitments and changes in the loan mix and projected economic forecast as outlined above.









Noninterest Income.





Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased $216,000, or 2.6%, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:















Three Months Ended



















(Dollars in thousands)







March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













$ Change













% Change













Noninterest income







































Service charges and fees on deposit accounts





$





2,244









$





2,326









$





(82)













(4)%













Loan income and fees









721













728













(7)













(1)













Gain on sale of loans held for sale









1,908













1,068













840













79













Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income









842













842













—













—













Operating lease income









1,379













2,259













(880)













(39)













Other









933













1,020













(87)













(9)















Total noninterest income







$





8,027









$





8,243









$





(216)













(3)%

















Gain on sale of loans held for sale:



The increase was primarily driven by HELOCs sold during the period. There were $89.4 million of HELOCs originated for sale which were sold during the current quarter with gains of $1.1 million compared to no sales in the prior quarter. There were $18.8 million of residential mortgage loans sold for a gain of $473,000 during the current quarter compared to $23.8 million sold with gains of $269,000 in the prior quarter. There were $4.6 million in sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $366,000 for the current quarter compared to $10.2 million sold and gains of $733,000 for the prior quarter. Our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in a gain of $13,000 for the current quarter compared to a gain of $66,000 for the prior quarter.



Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The increase was primarily driven by HELOCs sold during the period. There were $89.4 million of HELOCs originated for sale which were sold during the current quarter with gains of $1.1 million compared to no sales in the prior quarter. There were $18.8 million of residential mortgage loans sold for a gain of $473,000 during the current quarter compared to $23.8 million sold with gains of $269,000 in the prior quarter. There were $4.6 million in sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $366,000 for the current quarter compared to $10.2 million sold and gains of $733,000 for the prior quarter. Our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in a gain of $13,000 for the current quarter compared to a gain of $66,000 for the prior quarter.





Operating lease income:



The decrease was primarily the result of a $306,000 increase in losses incurred on the sale of, and a $529,000 increase in the valuation allowance against, previously leased equipment.











Noninterest Expense.





Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased $3.0 million, or 9.0%, when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:















Three Months Ended



















(Dollars in thousands)







March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













$ Change













% Change













Noninterest expense







































Salaries and employee benefits





$





17,699









$





17,234









$





465













3%













Occupancy expense, net









2,511













2,476













35













1













Computer services









2,805













3,110













(305)













(10)













Operating lease depreciation expense









1,868













2,068













(200)













(10)













Telephone, postage and supplies









546













541













5













1













Marketing and advertising









452













234













218













93













Deposit insurance premiums









511













556













(45)













(8)













Core deposit intangible amortization









515













567













(52)













(9)













Contract renewal consulting fee









—













2,965













(2,965)













(100)













Other









4,054













4,258













(204)













(5)















Total noninterest expense







$





30,961









$





34,009









$





(3,048)













(9)%

















Computer services:



As noted below, in the prior quarter we finalized the multiyear renewal of our largest core processing contract. The decrease in expense quarter-over-quarter is a reflection of the improved vendor pricing negotiated through this effort.



Computer services: As noted below, in the prior quarter we finalized the multiyear renewal of our largest core processing contract. The decrease in expense quarter-over-quarter is a reflection of the improved vendor pricing negotiated through this effort.





Marketing and advertising:



The increase in expense was the result of a reduction in advertising in the prior quarter due to the election and holiday season.



Marketing and advertising: The increase in expense was the result of a reduction in advertising in the prior quarter due to the election and holiday season.





Contract renewal consulting fee:



In the prior quarter we paid a fee to a consultant to negotiate the multiyear renewal of our largest core processing contract, with no similar fee in the current quarter.











Income Taxes.





The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rates for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were 21.1% and 22.3%, respectively.







Balance Sheet Review







Total assets decreased by $37.4 million to $4.6 billion and total liabilities decreased by $51.1 million to $4.0 billion, respectively, at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024. These changes can be traced to the use of loan sale proceeds and a $61.5 million increase in customer deposits to pay down brokered deposits by $104.3 million and borrowings by $11.0 million.





Stockholders' equity increased $13.7 million to $565.4 million at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024. Activity within stockholders' equity included $14.5 million in net income and $1.0 million in stock-based compensation and stock option exercises, partially offset by $2.1 million in cash dividends declared and $498,000 in stock repurchases. In addition, accumulated other comprehensive income improved primarily due to a $1.1 million reduction of the unrealized loss on available for sale securities as a result of a decrease in market interest rates.





As of March 31, 2025, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.







Asset Quality







The ACL on loans was $44.7 million, or 1.23% of total loans, at March 31, 2025 compared to $45.3 million, or 1.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The drivers of this change are discussed in the "Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 – Provision for Credit Losses" section above.





Net loan charge-offs totaled $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $1.9 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.14% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to 0.19% and 0.24% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.





Nonperforming assets, made up of nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets, decreased by $753,000, or 2.6%, to $28.0 million, or 0.61% of total assets, at March 31, 2025 compared to $28.8 million, or 0.63% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. Owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") made up the largest portion of nonperforming assets at $8.6 million and $8.5 million, respectively, at these same dates. One relationship made up $5.0 million of the totals at both dates but no loss is anticipated. In addition, equipment finance loans made up $5.1 million and $4.7 million, respectively, at these same dates, concentrated in the transportation sector. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.74% at March 31, 2025 compared to 0.76% at December 31, 2024.





The ratio of classified assets to total assets decreased to 0.85% at March 31, 2025 from 1.06% at December 31, 2024 as classified assets decreased $10.0 million, or 20.5%, to $38.8 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $48.8 million at December 31, 2024. The largest portfolios of classified assets at March 31, 2025 included $12.9 million of owner-occupied CRE loans, $6.6 million of 1-4 family residential real estate loans, $5.4 million of equipment finance loans, $4.2 million of commercial and industrial loans, $4.2 million of HELOCs, and $3.8 million of non-owner occupied CRE loans.





Lastly, in an effort to assist customers in their post-Hurricane Helene recovery and clean-up efforts, in the prior quarter we granted payment deferrals of up to six months to provide short-term relief to impacted customers. The outstanding balance of these deferrals declined from $136.0 million at December 31, 2024 to $109.9 million at March 31, 2025 and $68.4 million at April 21, 2025. The Company retained the prior quarter $2.2 million ACL allocation for the potential impact of the storm on this portion of our loan portfolio. To date, no charge-offs have been recognized which were directly related to Hurricane Helene.







About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc



.





HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had assets of $4.6 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte and Raleigh/Cary), South Carolina (Greenville and Charleston), East Tennessee (Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville and Morristown), Southwest Virginia (the Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions including statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. The factors that could result in material differentiation include, but are not limited to, natural disasters, including the effects of Hurricane Helene; expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected, and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, both nationally and in our market areas; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on the Company's website at





www.htb.com





and on the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



. Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or in the documents the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions, the factors described above or other factors that management cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.









Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













(Dollars in thousands)







March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024







(1)















September 30, 2024













June 30, 2024













March 31, 2024













Assets















































Cash





$





14,303













$





18,778













$





18,980













$





18,382













$





16,134













Interest-bearing deposits









285,522

















260,441

















274,497

















275,808

















364,359













Cash and cash equivalents









299,825

















279,219

















293,477

















294,190

















380,493













Certificates of deposit in other banks









25,806

















28,538

















29,290

















32,131

















33,625













Debt securities available for sale, at fair value









150,577

















152,011

















140,552

















134,135

















120,807













FHLB and FRB stock









13,602

















13,630

















18,384

















19,637

















13,691













SBIC investments, at cost









17,746

















15,117

















15,489

















15,462

















14,568













Loans held for sale, at fair value









2,175

















4,144

















2,968

















1,614

















2,764













Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value









151,164

















202,018

















189,722

















224,976

















220,699













Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs









3,648,609

















3,648,299

















3,698,892

















3,701,454

















3,648,152













Allowance for credit losses – loans









(44,742)

















(45,285)

















(48,131)

















(49,223)

















(47,502)













Loans, net









3,603,867

















3,603,014

















3,650,761

















3,652,231

















3,600,650













Premises and equipment held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value









8,240

















616

















616

















616

















616













Premises and equipment, net









62,347

















69,872

















69,603

















69,880

















70,588













Accrued interest receivable









18,269

















18,336

















17,523

















18,412

















16,944













Deferred income taxes, net









9,288

















10,735

















10,100

















10,512

















11,222













BOLI









91,715

















90,868

















90,021

















89,176

















88,369













Goodwill









34,111

















34,111

















34,111

















34,111

















34,111













Core deposit intangibles, net









6,080

















6,595

















7,162

















7,730

















8,297













Other assets









63,248

















66,606

















68,130

















66,051

















67,183













Total assets





$





4,558,060













$





4,595,430













$





4,637,293













$





4,670,864













$





4,684,011















Liabilities and stockholders' equity

















































Liabilities















































Deposits





$





3,736,360













$





3,779,203













$





3,761,588













$





3,707,779













$





3,799,807













Junior subordinated debt









10,145

















10,120

















10,096

















10,070

















10,045













Borrowings









177,000

















188,000

















260,013

















364,513

















291,513













Other liabilities









69,106

















66,349

















65,592

















64,874

















69,473













Total liabilities









3,992,611

















4,043,672

















4,097,289

















4,147,236

















4,170,838















Stockholders' equity















































Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding









—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized



(2)











176

















175

















175

















175

















175













Additional paid in capital









176,682

















176,693

















175,495

















172,907

















172,919













Retained earnings









393,026

















380,541

















368,383

















357,147

















346,598













Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares









(3,835)

















(3,966)

















(4,099)

















(4,232)

















(4,364)













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)









(600)

















(1,685)

















50

















(2,369)

















(2,155)













Total stockholders' equity









565,449

















551,758

















540,004

















523,628

















513,173













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





4,558,060













$





4,595,430













$





4,637,293













$





4,670,864













$





4,684,011













(1) Derived from audited financial statements.





(2) Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 17,552,626 at March 31, 2025; 17,527,709 at December 31, 2024; 17,514,922 at September 30, 2024; 17,437,326 at June 30, 2024; and 17,444,787 at March 31, 2024.













Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended











(Dollars in thousands)







March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













Interest and dividend income























Loans





$





58,613









$





62,224













Debt securities available for sale









1,787













1,621













Other investments and interest-bearing deposits









3,235













2,353













Total interest and dividend income









63,635













66,198















Interest expense























Deposits









20,363













22,574













Junior subordinated debt









205













223













Borrowings









160













196













Total interest expense









20,728













22,993















Net interest income











42,907













43,205













Provision (benefit) for credit losses









1,540













(855)















Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses











41,367













44,060















Noninterest income























Service charges and fees on deposit accounts









2,244













2,326













Loan income and fees









721













728













Gain on sale of loans held for sale









1,908













1,068













BOLI income









842













842













Operating lease income









1,379













2,259













Other









933













1,020













Total noninterest income









8,027













8,243















Noninterest expense























Salaries and employee benefits









17,699













17,234













Occupancy expense, net









2,511













2,476













Computer services









2,805













3,110













Operating lease depreciation expense









1,868













2,068













Telephone, postage and supplies









546













541













Marketing and advertising









452













234













Deposit insurance premiums









511













556













Core deposit intangible amortization









515













567













Contract renewal consulting fee









—













2,965













Other









4,054













4,258













Total noninterest expense









30,961













34,009















Income before income taxes











18,433













18,294













Income tax expense









3,894













4,086















Net income







$





14,539









$





14,208

















Per Share Data























Three Months Ended





















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024











Net income per common share



(1)



























Basic









$





0.84









$





0.83









Diluted









$





0.84









$





0.83









Average shares outstanding

























Basic













17,011,359













16,983,751









Diluted













17,113,424













17,084,943









Book value per share at end of period









$





32.21









$





31.48









Tangible book value per share at end of period



(2)











$





30.00









$





29.24









Cash dividends declared per common share









$





0.12









$





0.12









Total shares outstanding at end of period













17,552,626













17,527,709









(1) Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method.





(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.









Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data



















Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













Performance ratios







(1)

















Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)





1.33%













1.27%













Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity)





10.52













10.32













Yield on earning assets





6.20













6.27













Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities





2.73













2.94













Average interest rate spread





3.47













3.33













Net interest margin



(2)







4.18













4.09













Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities





135.25













134.81













Noninterest expense to average total assets





2.84













3.03













Efficiency ratio





60.79













66.10













Efficiency ratio – adjusted



(3)







60.29













59.89













(1) Ratios are annualized where appropriate.





(2) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.





(3) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.















At or For the Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024













June 30, 2024













March 31, 2024













Asset quality ratios















































Nonperforming assets to total assets



(1)







0.61%













0.63%













0.64%













0.54%













0.43%













Nonperforming loans to total loans



(1)







0.74













0.76













0.78













0.68













0.55













Total classified assets to total assets





0.85













1.06













0.99













0.91













0.80













Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans



(1)







165.96













163.68













166.51













194.80













235.18













Allowance for credit losses to total loans





1.23













1.24













1.30













1.33













1.30













Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)





0.14













0.19













0.42













0.27













0.24















Capital ratios















































Equity to total assets at end of period





12.41%













12.01%













11.64%













11.21%













10.96%













Tangible equity to total tangible assets



(2)







11.65













11.25













10.88













10.44













10.18













Average equity to average assets





12.66













12.28













12.02













11.78













11.51













(1) Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans and repossessed assets. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. At March 31, 2025, $7.5 million, or 27.9%, of nonaccruing loans were current on their loan payments as of that date.





(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.









Loans













(Dollars in thousands)







March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024













June 30, 2024













March 31, 2024













Commercial real estate















































Construction and land development





$





247,539













$





274,356













$





300,905













$





316,050













$





304,727













Commercial real estate – owner occupied









570,150

















545,490

















544,689

















545,631

















532,547













Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied









867,711

















866,094

















881,340

















892,653

















881,143













Multifamily









118,094

















120,425

















114,155

















92,292

















89,692













Total commercial real estate









1,803,494

















1,806,365

















1,841,089

















1,846,626

















1,808,109















Commercial















































Commercial and industrial









349,085

















316,159

















286,809

















266,136

















243,732













Equipment finance









380,166

















406,400

















443,033

















461,010

















462,649













Municipal leases









163,554

















165,984

















158,560

















152,509

















151,894













Total commercial









892,805

















888,543

















888,402

















879,655

















858,275















Residential real estate















































Construction and land development









56,858

















53,683

















63,016

















70,679

















85,840













One-to-four family









631,537

















630,391

















627,845

















621,196

















605,570













HELOCs









199,747

















195,288

















194,909

















188,465

















184,274













Total residential real estate









888,142

















879,362

















885,770

















880,340

















875,684















Consumer











64,168

















74,029

















83,631

















94,833

















106,084















Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs











3,648,609

















3,648,299

















3,698,892

















3,701,454

















3,648,152













Allowance for credit losses – loans









(44,742)

















(45,285)

















(48,131)

















(49,223)

















(47,502)















Loans, net







$





3,603,867













$





3,603,014













$





3,650,761













$





3,652,231













$





3,600,650

















Deposits













(Dollars in thousands)







March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024













June 30, 2024













March 31, 2024













Core deposits















































Noninterest-bearing accounts





$





721,814









$





680,926









$





684,501









$





683,346









$





773,901









NOW accounts









573,745













575,238













534,517













561,789













600,561









Money market accounts









1,357,961













1,341,995













1,345,289













1,311,940













1,308,467









Savings accounts









184,396













181,317













179,762













185,499













191,302









Total core deposits









2,837,916













2,779,476













2,744,069













2,742,574













2,874,231











Certificates of deposit











898,444













999,727













1,017,519













965,205













925,576











Total







$





3,736,360









$





3,779,203









$





3,761,588









$





3,707,779









$





3,799,807













Non-GAAP Reconciliations









In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:



















Three Months Ended











(Dollars in thousands)











March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024











Noninterest expense









$





30,961









$





34,009









Less: contract renewal consulting fee













—













2,965









Noninterest expense – adjusted









$





30,961









$





31,044

































Net interest income









$





42,907









$





43,205









Plus: tax-equivalent adjustment













418













389









Plus: noninterest income













8,027













8,243









Net interest income plus noninterest income – adjusted









$





51,352









$





51,837





















Efficiency ratio









60.79%









66.10%









Efficiency ratio – adjusted









60.29%









59.89%









Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:



















As of











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024













June 30, 2024













March 31, 2024











Total stockholders' equity









$





565,449









$





551,758









$





540,004









$





523,628









$





513,173









Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes













38,793













39,189













39,626













40,063













40,500









Tangible book value









$





526,656









$





512,569









$





500,378









$





483,565









$





472,673









Common shares outstanding













17,552,626













17,527,709













17,514,922













17,437,326













17,444,787









Book value per share









$





32.21









$





31.48









$





30.83









$





30.03









$





29.42









Tangible book value per share









$





30.00









$





29.24









$





28.57









$





27.73









$





27.10









Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:



















As of











(Dollars in thousands)











March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024













June 30, 2024













March 31, 2024











Tangible equity



(1)











$





526,656









$





512,569









$





500,378









$





483,565









$





472,673









Total assets













4,558,060













4,595,430













4,637,293













4,670,864













4,684,011









Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes













38,793













39,189













39,626













40,063













40,500









Total tangible assets









$





4,519,267









$





4,556,241









$





4,597,667









$





4,630,801









$





4,643,511





















Tangible equity to tangible assets









11.65%









11.25%









10.88%









10.44%









10.18%









(1) Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.



