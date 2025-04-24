Stocks
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

April 24, 2025 — 08:42 am EDT

HomeTrust Bancshares reports Q1 2025 net income of $14.5 million, up 2.3%, and declares a quarterly cash dividend.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. announced its preliminary financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, showcasing a net income of $14.5 million, up from $14.2 million in the previous quarter, with diluted earnings per share increasing slightly to $0.84. The company's annualized return on assets improved to 1.33%, while the return on equity reached 10.52%. HomeTrust maintained a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share and repurchased 14,800 shares of common stock. The bank reported a decrease in noninterest expense by $3.0 million, although there was an increase in the provision for credit losses to $1.5 million. Additionally, HomeTrust transitioned its stock listing to the New York Stock Exchange and announced the sale of two branches in Knoxville, Tennessee, aiming to focus on core markets as it navigates the current economic landscape. The management expressed confidence in the bank's resilience and commitment to customer support amid economic fluctuations.

Potential Positives

  • Net income increased to $14.5 million for Q1 2025, up from $14.2 million in Q4 2024, indicating positive financial performance.
  • The company maintained a strong annualized return on assets (ROA) of 1.33% and return on equity (ROE) of 10.52%, both showing improvement from the previous quarter.
  • Quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share was declared, demonstrating ongoing shareholder returns.
  • Transition to the New York Stock Exchange under ticker 'HTB' is expected to enhance visibility and attract more investors.

Potential Negatives

  • Provision for credit losses increased significantly to $1.5 million, compared to a benefit from credit losses of $855,000 in the previous quarter, indicating potentially growing credit risk.
  • Noninterest income decreased by 2.6%, driven by declines in service charges and operating lease income, which may reflect challenges in customer engagement or economic conditions.
  • Despite a slight increase in net income, total assets decreased by $37.4 million, indicating potential difficulties in asset growth or retention.

FAQ

What were HomeTrust Bancshares' net income and EPS for Q1 2025?

HomeTrust Bancshares reported a net income of $14.5 million and diluted EPS of $0.84 for Q1 2025.

When is the quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders?

The quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share is payable on May 29, 2025.

How has the annualized return on assets changed?

The annualized return on assets increased to 1.33% for Q1 2025 from 1.27% in Q4 2024.

What transaction involving branches was announced?

The Company announced the sale of two branches and exit from Knoxville, Tennessee.

What measures is HomeTrust taking in response to economic turbulence?

HomeTrust remains committed to supporting customers and maintains a conservative approach to risk management amid economic uncertainties.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: HTB) ("Company"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced preliminary net income for the first quarter of the year ending December 31, 2025 and approval of its quarterly cash dividend.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024:




  • net income was $14.5 million compared to $14.2 million;


  • diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.84 compared to $0.83;


  • annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 1.33% compared to 1.27%;


  • annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 10.52% compared to 10.32%;


  • net interest margin was 4.18% compared to 4.09%;


  • provision for credit losses was $1.5 million compared to a benefit of $855,000;


  • quarterly cash dividends continued at $0.12 per share totaling $2.1 million for both periods; and


  • 14,800 shares of Company common stock were repurchased during the quarter at an average price of $33.64 compared to none in the prior quarter.



The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common share payable on May 29, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2025.



“We are pleased to report another quarter of strong financial results,” said Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our top quartile net interest margin expanded to 4.18% as the reduction in our funding costs outpaced a slight decline in our asset yields. This improvement reflects our focus on financial performance rather than loan growth for the sake of growth.



“During the first quarter, we transitioned our common stock listing to the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘HTB’, which we believe will provide greater exposure for our Company and long-term value for our stockholders. We also announced the sale of our two branches and exit from Knoxville, Tennessee, which will tighten our geographic footprint, improve our branch efficiencies, and allow us to better allocate capital to support long-term growth in other core markets.



“In response to the recent turbulence in the economic environment, we currently do not anticipate a significant impact upon our business, but we are committed to working with our customers to provide the banking support that may be needed. As in past periods of uncertainty, we are confident that the resilience of our balance sheet and customers, coupled with our conservative approach to risk management, will position HomeTrust to succeed.”





WEBSITE: WWW.HTB.COM





Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended


March 31, 2025


and


December 31, 2024





Net Income.


Net income totaled $14.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $14.2 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $331,000, or 2.3%. Results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 benefited from a $3.0 million decrease in noninterest expense, partially offset by a $2.4 million increase in the provision for credit losses. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.





Net Interest Income.


The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Average




Balance




Outstanding


Interest




Earned /




Paid


Yield /




Rate


Average




Balance




Outstanding


Interest




Earned /




Paid


Yield /




Rate


Assets











Interest-earning assets











Loans receivable

(1)
$
3,802,003


$
58,613

6.25%


$
3,890,775


$
62,224

6.36%

Debt securities available for sale

152,659



1,787

4.75



147,023



1,621

4.39

Other interest-earning assets

(2)

206,242



3,235

6.36



160,064



2,353

5.85

Total interest-earning assets

4,160,904



63,635

6.20



4,197,862



66,198

6.27

Other assets

266,141







263,750






Total assets
$
4,427,045






$
4,461,612






Liabilities and equity











Interest-bearing liabilities











Interest-bearing checking accounts
$
573,316


$
1,324

0.94%


$
559,033


$
1,271

0.90%

Money market accounts

1,345,575



9,177

2.77



1,343,609



10,038

2.97

Savings accounts

183,354



38

0.08



180,546



40

0.09

Certificate accounts

951,715



9,824

4.19



1,005,914



11,225

4.44

Total interest-bearing deposits

3,053,960



20,363

2.70



3,089,102



22,574

2.91

Junior subordinated debt

10,129



205

8.21



10,104



223

8.87

Borrowings

12,301



160

5.28



14,689



196

5.31

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,076,390



20,728

2.73



3,113,895



22,993

2.94

Noninterest-bearing deposits

719,522







731,745





Other liabilities

70,821







68,261






Total liabilities

3,866,733







3,913,901





Stockholders' equity

560,312







547,711






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,427,045






$
4,461,612





Net earning assets
$
1,084,514






$
1,083,967





Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

135.25%







134.81%





Non-tax-equivalent











Net interest income


$
42,907





$
43,205


Interest rate spread




3.47%






3.33%

Net interest margin

(3)




4.18%






4.09%

Tax-equivalent

(4)











Net interest income


$
43,325





$
43,594


Interest rate spread




3.51%






3.37%

Net interest margin

(3)




4.22%






4.13%


(1)  Average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.


(2)  Average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments and deposits in other banks.


(3)  Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


(4)  Tax-equivalent results include adjustments to interest income of $418 and $389 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.



Total interest and dividend income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased $2.6 million, or 3.9%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024, which was driven by a $3.6 million, or 5.8%, decrease in loan interest income primarily due to a decline in the average balance, a decrease in accretion income on acquired loans of $881,000, or 73.3%, and fewer days in the current quarter. In addition, income on SBIC investments increased $452,000, or 54.0%, due to investment appreciation.



Total interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased $2.3 million, or 9.9%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was the result of a decline in the average balance of certificate accounts, specifically brokered deposits, a decline in the average cost of funds across funding categories, and fewer days in the current quarter.



The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including the difference in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

Increase / (Decrease)




Due to


Total




Increase /




(Decrease)

(Dollars in thousands)

Volume


Rate


Interest-earning assets





Loans receivable
$
(2,559)


$
(1,052)


$
(3,611)

Debt securities available for sale

27



139



166

Other interest-earning assets

616



266



882


Total interest-earning assets

(1,916)



(647)



(2,563)


Interest-bearing liabilities





Interest-bearing checking accounts

7



46



53

Money market accounts

(164)



(697)



(861)

Savings accounts






(2)



(2)

Certificate accounts

(796)



(605)



(1,401)

Junior subordinated debt

(3)



(15)



(18)

Borrowings

(35)



(1)



(36)


Total interest-bearing liabilities

(991)



(1,274)



(2,265)


Decrease in net interest income




$
(298)




Provision for Credit Losses.


The provision for credit losses is the amount of expense that, based on our judgment, is required to maintain the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at an appropriate level under the current expected credit losses model.



The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision (benefit) for credit losses:

Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


$ Change


% Change


Provision (benefit) for credit losses







Loans
$
800

$
(975)


$
1,775

182%

Off-balance-sheet credit exposure

740


120



620

517


Total provision (benefit) for credit losses
$
1,540

$
(855)


$
2,395

280%


For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.3 million during the quarter:




  • $0.6 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix.


  • The slight improvement in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, was offset by changes in qualitative adjustments. Of note, we retained the $2.2 million qualitative allocation for the potential impact of Hurricane Helene upon our loan portfolio established in the quarter ended September 30, 2024.


  • $0.1 million increase in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans.



For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the "loans" portion of the provision (benefit) for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.9 million during the quarter:




  • $1.3 million benefit driven by changes in the loan mix and a $50.6 million decrease in the loan portfolio.


  • $0.7 million benefit due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments. Of note, we retained the $2.2 million qualitative allocation for the potential impact of Hurricane Helene upon our loan portfolio established in the prior quarter.


  • $0.9 million decrease in specific reserves on individually evaluated credits.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the amount recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure was the result of an increase in the balance of loan commitments and changes in the loan mix and projected economic forecast as outlined above. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the amount recorded for off-balance-sheet credit exposure was the result of a decrease in the balance of loan commitments and changes in the loan mix and projected economic forecast as outlined above.





Noninterest Income.


Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased $216,000, or 2.6%, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Changes in the components of noninterest income are discussed below:

Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


$ Change


% Change


Noninterest income







Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
$
2,244

$
2,326

$
(82)


(4)%

Loan income and fees

721


728


(7)


(1)

Gain on sale of loans held for sale

1,908


1,068


840


79

Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") income

842


842









Operating lease income

1,379


2,259


(880)


(39)

Other

933


1,020


(87)


(9)


Total noninterest income
$
8,027

$
8,243

$
(216)


(3)%




  • Gain on sale of loans held for sale:

    The increase was primarily driven by HELOCs sold during the period. There were $89.4 million of HELOCs originated for sale which were sold during the current quarter with gains of $1.1 million compared to no sales in the prior quarter. There were $18.8 million of residential mortgage loans sold for a gain of $473,000 during the current quarter compared to $23.8 million sold with gains of $269,000 in the prior quarter. There were $4.6 million in sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $366,000 for the current quarter compared to $10.2 million sold and gains of $733,000 for the prior quarter. Our hedging of mandatory commitments on the residential mortgage loan pipeline resulted in a gain of $13,000 for the current quarter compared to a gain of $66,000 for the prior quarter.



  • Operating lease income:

    The decrease was primarily the result of a $306,000 increase in losses incurred on the sale of, and a $529,000 increase in the valuation allowance against, previously leased equipment.





Noninterest Expense.


Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased $3.0 million, or 9.0%, when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. Changes in the components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

Three Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


$ Change


% Change


Noninterest expense







Salaries and employee benefits
$
17,699

$
17,234

$
465


3%

Occupancy expense, net

2,511


2,476


35


1

Computer services

2,805


3,110


(305)


(10)

Operating lease depreciation expense

1,868


2,068


(200)


(10)

Telephone, postage and supplies

546


541


5


1

Marketing and advertising

452


234


218


93

Deposit insurance premiums

511


556


(45)


(8)

Core deposit intangible amortization

515


567


(52)


(9)

Contract renewal consulting fee





2,965


(2,965)


(100)

Other

4,054


4,258


(204)


(5)


Total noninterest expense
$
30,961

$
34,009

$
(3,048)


(9)%




  • Computer services:

    As noted below, in the prior quarter we finalized the multiyear renewal of our largest core processing contract. The decrease in expense quarter-over-quarter is a reflection of the improved vendor pricing negotiated through this effort.



  • Marketing and advertising:

    The increase in expense was the result of a reduction in advertising in the prior quarter due to the election and holiday season.



  • Contract renewal consulting fee:

    In the prior quarter we paid a fee to a consultant to negotiate the multiyear renewal of our largest core processing contract, with no similar fee in the current quarter.





Income Taxes.


The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. The effective tax rates for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were 21.1% and 22.3%, respectively.




Balance Sheet Review



Total assets decreased by $37.4 million to $4.6 billion and total liabilities decreased by $51.1 million to $4.0 billion, respectively, at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024. These changes can be traced to the use of loan sale proceeds and a $61.5 million increase in customer deposits to pay down brokered deposits by $104.3 million and borrowings by $11.0 million.



Stockholders' equity increased $13.7 million to $565.4 million at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024. Activity within stockholders' equity included $14.5 million in net income and $1.0 million in stock-based compensation and stock option exercises, partially offset by $2.1 million in cash dividends declared and $498,000 in stock repurchases. In addition, accumulated other comprehensive income improved primarily due to a $1.1 million reduction of the unrealized loss on available for sale securities as a result of a decrease in market interest rates.



As of March 31, 2025, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.




Asset Quality



The ACL on loans was $44.7 million, or 1.23% of total loans, at March 31, 2025 compared to $45.3 million, or 1.24% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The drivers of this change are discussed in the "Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 – Provision for Credit Losses" section above.



Net loan charge-offs totaled $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $1.9 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.14% for the three months ended March 31, 2025 as compared to 0.19% and 0.24% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.



Nonperforming assets, made up of nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets, decreased by $753,000, or 2.6%, to $28.0 million, or 0.61% of total assets, at March 31, 2025 compared to $28.8 million, or 0.63% of total assets, at December 31, 2024. Owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") made up the largest portion of nonperforming assets at $8.6 million and $8.5 million, respectively, at these same dates. One relationship made up $5.0 million of the totals at both dates but no loss is anticipated. In addition, equipment finance loans made up $5.1 million and $4.7 million, respectively, at these same dates, concentrated in the transportation sector. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.74% at March 31, 2025 compared to 0.76% at December 31, 2024.



The ratio of classified assets to total assets decreased to 0.85% at March 31, 2025 from 1.06% at December 31, 2024 as classified assets decreased $10.0 million, or 20.5%, to $38.8 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $48.8 million at December 31, 2024. The largest portfolios of classified assets at March 31, 2025 included $12.9 million of owner-occupied CRE loans, $6.6 million of 1-4 family residential real estate loans, $5.4 million of equipment finance loans, $4.2 million of commercial and industrial loans, $4.2 million of HELOCs, and $3.8 million of non-owner occupied CRE loans.



Lastly, in an effort to assist customers in their post-Hurricane Helene recovery and clean-up efforts, in the prior quarter we granted payment deferrals of up to six months to provide short-term relief to impacted customers. The outstanding balance of these deferrals declined from $136.0 million at December 31, 2024 to $109.9 million at March 31, 2025 and $68.4 million at April 21, 2025. The Company retained the prior quarter $2.2 million ACL allocation for the potential impact of the storm on this portion of our loan portfolio. To date, no charge-offs have been recognized which were directly related to Hurricane Helene.




About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc

.


HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had assets of $4.6 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte and Raleigh/Cary), South Carolina (Greenville and Charleston), East Tennessee (Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville and Morristown), Southwest Virginia (the Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).





Forward-Looking Statements




This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions including statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. The factors that could result in material differentiation include, but are not limited to, natural disasters, including the effects of Hurricane Helene; expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected, and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, both nationally and in our market areas; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on the Company's website at


www.htb.com


and on the SEC's website at

www.sec.gov

. Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or in the documents the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions, the factors described above or other factors that management cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.





Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024



(1)


September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


Assets









Cash
$
14,303


$
18,778


$
18,980


$
18,382


$
16,134

Interest-bearing deposits

285,522



260,441



274,497



275,808



364,359

Cash and cash equivalents

299,825



279,219



293,477



294,190



380,493

Certificates of deposit in other banks

25,806



28,538



29,290



32,131



33,625

Debt securities available for sale, at fair value

150,577



152,011



140,552



134,135



120,807

FHLB and FRB stock

13,602



13,630



18,384



19,637



13,691

SBIC investments, at cost

17,746



15,117



15,489



15,462



14,568

Loans held for sale, at fair value

2,175



4,144



2,968



1,614



2,764

Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value

151,164



202,018



189,722



224,976



220,699

Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs

3,648,609



3,648,299



3,698,892



3,701,454



3,648,152

Allowance for credit losses – loans

(44,742)



(45,285)



(48,131)



(49,223)



(47,502)

Loans, net

3,603,867



3,603,014



3,650,761



3,652,231



3,600,650

Premises and equipment held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value

8,240



616



616



616



616

Premises and equipment, net

62,347



69,872



69,603



69,880



70,588

Accrued interest receivable

18,269



18,336



17,523



18,412



16,944

Deferred income taxes, net

9,288



10,735



10,100



10,512



11,222

BOLI

91,715



90,868



90,021



89,176



88,369

Goodwill

34,111



34,111



34,111



34,111



34,111

Core deposit intangibles, net

6,080



6,595



7,162



7,730



8,297

Other assets

63,248



66,606



68,130



66,051



67,183

Total assets
$
4,558,060


$
4,595,430


$
4,637,293


$
4,670,864


$
4,684,011


Liabilities and stockholders' equity










Liabilities









Deposits
$
3,736,360


$
3,779,203


$
3,761,588


$
3,707,779


$
3,799,807

Junior subordinated debt

10,145



10,120



10,096



10,070



10,045

Borrowings

177,000



188,000



260,013



364,513



291,513

Other liabilities

69,106



66,349



65,592



64,874



69,473

Total liabilities

3,992,611



4,043,672



4,097,289



4,147,236



4,170,838


Stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
























Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized

(2)

176



175



175



175



175

Additional paid in capital

176,682



176,693



175,495



172,907



172,919

Retained earnings

393,026



380,541



368,383



357,147



346,598

Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares

(3,835)



(3,966)



(4,099)



(4,232)



(4,364)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(600)



(1,685)



50



(2,369)



(2,155)

Total stockholders' equity

565,449



551,758



540,004



523,628



513,173

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,558,060


$
4,595,430


$
4,637,293


$
4,670,864


$
4,684,011


(1)  Derived from audited financial statements.


(2)  Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 17,552,626 at March 31, 2025; 17,527,709 at December 31, 2024; 17,514,922 at September 30, 2024; 17,437,326 at June 30, 2024; and 17,444,787 at March 31, 2024.






Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


Interest and dividend income



Loans
$
58,613

$
62,224

Debt securities available for sale

1,787


1,621

Other investments and interest-bearing deposits

3,235


2,353

Total interest and dividend income

63,635


66,198


Interest expense



Deposits

20,363


22,574

Junior subordinated debt

205


223

Borrowings

160


196

Total interest expense

20,728


22,993


Net interest income

42,907


43,205

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

1,540


(855)


Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses

41,367


44,060


Noninterest income



Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

2,244


2,326

Loan income and fees

721


728

Gain on sale of loans held for sale

1,908


1,068

BOLI income

842


842

Operating lease income

1,379


2,259

Other

933


1,020

Total noninterest income

8,027


8,243


Noninterest expense



Salaries and employee benefits

17,699


17,234

Occupancy expense, net

2,511


2,476

Computer services

2,805


3,110

Operating lease depreciation expense

1,868


2,068

Telephone, postage and supplies

546


541

Marketing and advertising

452


234

Deposit insurance premiums

511


556

Core deposit intangible amortization

515


567

Contract renewal consulting fee





2,965

Other

4,054


4,258

Total noninterest expense

30,961


34,009


Income before income taxes

18,433


18,294

Income tax expense

3,894


4,086


Net income
$
14,539

$
14,208




Per Share Data


Three Months Ended




March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Net income per common share

(1)




Basic

$
0.84

$
0.83

Diluted

$
0.84

$
0.83

Average shares outstanding




Basic


17,011,359


16,983,751

Diluted


17,113,424


17,084,943

Book value per share at end of period

$
32.21

$
31.48

Tangible book value per share at end of period

(2)

$
30.00

$
29.24

Cash dividends declared per common share

$
0.12

$
0.12

Total shares outstanding at end of period


17,552,626


17,527,709


(1)  Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method.


(2)  See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.





Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


Performance ratios



(1)

Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)
1.33%


1.27%

Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity)
10.52


10.32

Yield on earning assets
6.20


6.27

Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities
2.73


2.94

Average interest rate spread
3.47


3.33

Net interest margin

(2)
4.18


4.09

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
135.25


134.81

Noninterest expense to average total assets
2.84


3.03

Efficiency ratio
60.79


66.10

Efficiency ratio – adjusted

(3)
60.29


59.89


(1)  Ratios are annualized where appropriate.


(2)  Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


(3)  See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

At or For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


Asset quality ratios









Nonperforming assets to total assets

(1)
0.61%


0.63%


0.64%


0.54%


0.43%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

(1)
0.74


0.76


0.78


0.68


0.55

Total classified assets to total assets
0.85


1.06


0.99


0.91


0.80

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

(1)
165.96


163.68


166.51


194.80


235.18

Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.23


1.24


1.30


1.33


1.30

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.14


0.19


0.42


0.27


0.24


Capital ratios









Equity to total assets at end of period
12.41%


12.01%


11.64%


11.21%


10.96%

Tangible equity to total tangible assets

(2)
11.65


11.25


10.88


10.44


10.18

Average equity to average assets
12.66


12.28


12.02


11.78


11.51


(1)  Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans and repossessed assets. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. At March 31, 2025, $7.5 million, or 27.9%, of nonaccruing loans were current on their loan payments as of that date.


(2)  See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.





Loans











































































































































































































































































































































































































































(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


Commercial real estate









Construction and land development
$
247,539


$
274,356


$
300,905


$
316,050


$
304,727

Commercial real estate – owner occupied

570,150



545,490



544,689



545,631



532,547

Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied

867,711



866,094



881,340



892,653



881,143

Multifamily

118,094



120,425



114,155



92,292



89,692

Total commercial real estate

1,803,494



1,806,365



1,841,089



1,846,626



1,808,109


Commercial









Commercial and industrial

349,085



316,159



286,809



266,136



243,732

Equipment finance

380,166



406,400



443,033



461,010



462,649

Municipal leases

163,554



165,984



158,560



152,509



151,894

Total commercial

892,805



888,543



888,402



879,655



858,275


Residential real estate









Construction and land development

56,858



53,683



63,016



70,679



85,840

One-to-four family

631,537



630,391



627,845



621,196



605,570

HELOCs

199,747



195,288



194,909



188,465



184,274

Total residential real estate

888,142



879,362



885,770



880,340



875,684


Consumer

64,168



74,029



83,631



94,833



106,084


Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs

3,648,609



3,648,299



3,698,892



3,701,454



3,648,152

Allowance for credit losses – loans

(44,742)



(45,285)



(48,131)



(49,223)



(47,502)


Loans, net
$
3,603,867


$
3,603,014


$
3,650,761


$
3,652,231


$
3,600,650




Deposits




















































































































































(Dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


Core deposits









Noninterest-bearing accounts
$
721,814

$
680,926

$
684,501

$
683,346

$
773,901

NOW accounts

573,745


575,238


534,517


561,789


600,561

Money market accounts

1,357,961


1,341,995


1,345,289


1,311,940


1,308,467

Savings accounts

184,396


181,317


179,762


185,499


191,302

Total core deposits

2,837,916


2,779,476


2,744,069


2,742,574


2,874,231


Certificates of deposit

898,444


999,727


1,017,519


965,205


925,576


Total
$
3,736,360

$
3,779,203

$
3,761,588

$
3,707,779

$
3,799,807




Non-GAAP Reconciliations




In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:


Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024

Noninterest expense

$
30,961

$
34,009

Less: contract renewal consulting fee






2,965

Noninterest expense – adjusted

$
30,961

$
31,044






Net interest income

$
42,907

$
43,205

Plus: tax-equivalent adjustment


418


389

Plus: noninterest income


8,027


8,243

Net interest income plus noninterest income – adjusted

$
51,352

$
51,837





















Efficiency ratio

60.79%

66.10%

Efficiency ratio – adjusted

60.29%

59.89%


Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:


As of

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024

Total stockholders' equity

$
565,449

$
551,758

$
540,004

$
523,628

$
513,173

Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes


38,793


39,189


39,626


40,063


40,500

Tangible book value

$
526,656

$
512,569

$
500,378

$
483,565

$
472,673

Common shares outstanding


17,552,626


17,527,709


17,514,922


17,437,326


17,444,787

Book value per share

$
32.21

$
31.48

$
30.83

$
30.03

$
29.42

Tangible book value per share

$
30.00

$
29.24

$
28.57

$
27.73

$
27.10


Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:


As of

(Dollars in thousands)


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


June 30, 2024


March 31, 2024

Tangible equity

(1)

$
526,656

$
512,569

$
500,378

$
483,565

$
472,673

Total assets


4,558,060


4,595,430


4,637,293


4,670,864


4,684,011

Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes


38,793


39,189


39,626


40,063


40,500

Total tangible assets

$
4,519,267

$
4,556,241

$
4,597,667

$
4,630,801

$
4,643,511




















Tangible equity to tangible assets

11.65%

11.25%

10.88%

10.44%

10.18%


(1)  Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.



 



