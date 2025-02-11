HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Transfer of Stock Listing to NYSE with New Ticker Symbol "HTB"

HomeTrust Bancshares will shift its stock listing from NASDAQ to NYSE, trading under the symbol “HTB” starting February 24, 2025.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has announced its decision to transfer the listing of its common stock from NASDAQ to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), with trading set to begin on February 24, 2025, under the ticker symbol "HTB." The company plans to continue trading on NASDAQ until the market closes on February 21, 2025. President and CEO Hunter Westbrook expressed excitement about the move, highlighting the potential for increased exposure and long-term value for shareholders. The NYSE welcomed HomeTrust as it joins a diverse community of companies. As of December 31, 2024, HomeTrust Bancshares had assets totaling $4.6 billion and operates community-focused banking services in several states.

HomeTrust Bancshares will transfer its stock listing from NASDAQ to the NYSE, which is expected to enhance visibility and prestige for the company.

This transition is anticipated to provide greater exposure and potential long-term value for shareholders.

HomeTrust is set to ring The Opening Bell on its first day of trading on the NYSE, signaling a significant milestone for the company.

The move to the NYSE aligns HomeTrust with a community of prominent companies, potentially strengthening its competitive position in the financial sector.

The transfer of listing from NASDAQ to NYSE may indicate challenges in maintaining investor confidence, as companies typically seek higher visibility and stability.

Potential investor and depositor sentiment could be adversely affected due to volatility in the banking sector and the broader economic climate, as highlighted in the forward-looking statements.

The company must navigate integration risks and competitive pressures as it transitions to the NYSE, which could hinder expected benefits.

When will HomeTrust Bancshares start trading on the NYSE?

HomeTrust is expected to commence trading on the NYSE on Monday, February 24, 2025.

What is the new ticker symbol for HomeTrust's stock?

The new ticker symbol for HomeTrust's common stock will be "HTB" on the NYSE.

Why is HomeTrust Bancshares moving to the NYSE?

HomeTrust aims to gain greater exposure and long-term value for its stockholders by joining the NYSE.

What does HomeTrust Bancshares primarily focus on?

HomeTrust Bancshares focuses on providing value-added relationship banking to its customers across multiple regions.

Which states does HomeTrust Bank operate in?

HomeTrust Bank operates in North Carolina, South Carolina, East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Georgia.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) (“Company” or “HomeTrust”), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank, today announced that the Company will transfer the listing of its common stock from the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) to the New York Stock Exchange LLC (“NYSE”). HomeTrust’s common stock is expected to commence trading on the NYSE on Monday, February 24, 2025 under a new ticker symbol, “HTB”. The Company’s common stock is expected to continue to trade on NASDAQ until the close of the market on Friday, February 21, 2025.





“We are excited to announce our partnership with the NYSE,” said Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In joining the world’s largest stock exchange, we believe leveraging the NYSE trading platform will provide greater exposure for our Company and long-term value for our stockholders. We look forward to celebrating this occasion and milestone for HomeTrust by ringing The Opening Bell on our first of day of trading on the NYSE.”





“We are pleased to welcome HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. to the New York Stock Exchange,” said Tara Dziedzic, Head of US Listings, New York Stock Exchange. “As an NYSE-listed company, HomeTrust joins our community of icons, disruptors and many of its peers, leveraging the membership value that our exchange uniquely provides.”







About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.







HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had assets of $4.6 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), South Carolina (Greenville and Charleston), East Tennessee (Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville, and Morristown), Southwest Virginia (Roanoke Valley) and Georgia (Greater Atlanta).







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions including statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. The factors that could result in material differentiation include, but are not limited to, the impact of bank failures or adverse developments involving other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; the remaining effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic and financial market conditions and on public health, both nationally and in the Company's market areas; natural disasters, including the effects of Hurricane Helene; expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected, and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, both nationally and in our market areas; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on the Company's website at



www.htb.com



and on the SEC's website at



www.sec.gov



. Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or in the documents the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions, the factors described above or other factors that management cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.





www.htb.com



