HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) Price Target Increased by 7.73% to 33.15

The average one-year price target for HomeTrust Bancshares (NasdaqGS:HTBI) has been revised to 33.15 / share. This is an increase of 7.73% from the prior estimate of 30.77 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.31 to a high of 35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.21% from the latest reported closing price of 26.06 / share.

HomeTrust Bancshares Declares $0.11 Dividend

On January 22, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2024 will receive the payment on February 29, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $26.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.43%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 2.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in HomeTrust Bancshares. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTBI is 0.07%, an increase of 14.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 10,806K shares. The put/call ratio of HTBI is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 1,679K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 544K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 533K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBI by 15.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 539K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 380K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBI by 7.19% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 375K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares, representing a decrease of 17.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBI by 5.54% over the last quarter.

HomeTrust Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had total consolidated assets of $3.7 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 40 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (including the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), Upstate South Carolina (Greenville), East Tennessee (including Kingsport/Johnson City/Bristol, Knoxville, and Morristown) and Southwest Virginia (including the Roanoke Valley). The Bank is the 2nd largest community bank headquartered in North Carolina.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.