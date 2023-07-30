HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) Declares $0.10 Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares said on July 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $24.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.36%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 2.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.76 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in HomeTrust Bancshares. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTBI is 0.08%, an increase of 18.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 10,736K shares. The put/call ratio of HTBI is 3.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.05% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for HomeTrust Bancshares is 28.10. The forecasts range from a low of 23.99 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 14.05% from its latest reported closing price of 24.64.

The projected annual revenue for HomeTrust Bancshares is 210MM, an increase of 21.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.22.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJ Capital Management holds 1,679K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares, representing an increase of 13.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBI by 123,306.67% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 546K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares, representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBI by 7.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 539K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing an increase of 22.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBI by 20.78% over the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 405K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares, representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTBI by 16.12% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 351K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares, representing a decrease of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTBI by 0.98% over the last quarter.

HomeTrust Bancshares Background Information

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had total consolidated assets of $3.7 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 40 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (including the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), Upstate South Carolina (Greenville), East Tennessee (including Kingsport/Johnson City/Bristol, Knoxville, and Morristown) and Southwest Virginia (including the Roanoke Valley). The Bank is the 2nd largest community bank headquartered in North Carolina.

