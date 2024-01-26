News & Insights

US Markets
HLI

Hometown Food Company, maker of Pillsbury baking products, up for sale-sources

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 26, 2024 — 09:31 am EST

Written by Abigail Summerville for Reuters ->

By Abigail Summerville

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The private equity firm that owns Hometown Food Company is exploring a sale of the maker of Pillsbury's shelf-stable baking products and Birch Benders, according to people familiar with the matter.

Brynwood Partners, which has owned Hometown for the last five years, is working with investment bank Houlihan Lokey HLI.N on a sale process that could value Hometown at around $800 million, the sources said.

Hometown generates around $90 million in 12-month adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Brynwood and Houlihan Lokey declined to comment. Hometown did not respond.

Hometown supplies grocery stores, convenience stores, wholesalers and other channels.

In 2018, Brynwood acquired the Pillsbury shelf-stable baking business, Hungry Jack, Funfetti and other assets from the J.M. Smucker company for $375 million. Brynwood created Chicago-based Hometown to acquire the assets from Smucker.

In 2019, Hometown bought the Arrowhead Mills and SunSpire brands of the Hain Celestial Group. Last year, it acquired Birch Benders from Sovos Brands. Birch Benders makes pancake and waffle mixes, frostings and toaster waffles with keto, paleo, and organic options.

(Reporting by Abigail Summerville in New York Editing by Mark Potter)

((abigail.summerville@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HLI
SJM
SOVO
HAIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.