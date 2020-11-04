HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HMST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HMST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.41, the dividend yield is 1.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HMST was $32.41, representing a -6.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.49 and a 75.76% increase over the 52 week low of $18.44.

HMST is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HMST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.71. Zacks Investment Research reports HMST's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 104.35%, compared to an industry average of -17.4%.

