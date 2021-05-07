HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HMST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 66.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.73, the dividend yield is 2.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HMST was $43.73, representing a -16.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.46 and a 124.72% increase over the 52 week low of $19.46.

HMST is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH). HMST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.56. Zacks Investment Research reports HMST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.79%, compared to an industry average of 20.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HMST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.