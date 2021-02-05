HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2021

HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HMST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 66.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HMST was $40.15, representing a -0.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.23 and a 117.73% increase over the 52 week low of $18.44.

HMST is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HMST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.51. Zacks Investment Research reports HMST's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.95%, compared to an industry average of 12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HMST Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

