HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HMST prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HMST has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.77, the dividend yield is 2.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HMST was $27.77, representing a -21.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.44 and a 50.6% increase over the 52 week low of $18.44.

HMST is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). HMST's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.11. Zacks Investment Research reports HMST's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 53.82%, compared to an industry average of -17.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HMST Dividend History page.

