HMST

HomeStreet Inc. Posts Increased Quarterly Loss

October 30, 2024 — 11:59 pm EDT

HomeStreet Inc ( (HMST) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information HomeStreet Inc presented to its investors.

HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, primarily engaged in real estate lending and commercial banking across the Western United States and Hawaii through its main subsidiary, HomeStreet Bank. The company recently released its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting a net loss of $7.3 million, which is an increase from the previous quarter’s loss. This was attributed to lower net interest and noninterest income, although the net interest margin showed signs of stabilization towards the end of the quarter.

Key financial metrics from the report include a decrease in net interest income from $29.7 million in the second quarter to $28.6 million in the third quarter, reflecting a narrowing net interest margin of 1.33%. The company also reported a decrease in noninterest income, from $13.2 million to $11.1 million, and managed to cut noninterest expenses by $1.8 million. Despite these losses, HomeStreet experienced a $111 million increase in total deposits excluding brokered deposits and maintained a strong credit quality with low levels of nonperforming assets and delinquencies.

HomeStreet’s management remains cautiously optimistic about future performance, anticipating a decrease in funding costs and an improvement in net interest margin due to recent decreases in short-term interest rates. The company is focusing on variable rate loan products and has adjusted its deposit rate offerings in response to market conditions. Moving forward, HomeStreet aims to continue enhancing its financial position through strategic adjustments and cost management.

