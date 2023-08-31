HomeStreet (HMST) Price Target Increased by 8.96% to 9.31

The average one-year price target for HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) has been revised to 9.31 / share. This is an increase of 8.96% from the prior estimate of 8.54 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.58 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.92% from the latest reported closing price of 9.49 / share.

HomeStreet Declares $0.10 Dividend

On July 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 9, 2023 received the payment on August 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $9.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.48%, the lowest has been 1.18%, and the highest has been 24.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in HomeStreet. This is a decrease of 61 owner(s) or 14.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMST is 0.02%, a decrease of 63.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.65% to 16,849K shares. The put/call ratio of HMST is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,312K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 890K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 629K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares, representing an increase of 20.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMST by 59.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 535K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 487K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares, representing an increase of 18.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMST by 62.71% over the last quarter.

HomeStreet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. Its principal subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. HomeStreet Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

