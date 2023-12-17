HomeStreet (HMST) Price Target Increased by 11.54% to 7.40

The average one-year price target for HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) has been revised to 7.40 / share. This is an increase of 11.54% from the prior estimate of 6.63 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.00% from the latest reported closing price of 9.86 / share.

HomeStreet Declares $0.10 Dividend

On October 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 8, 2023 received the payment on November 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $9.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.75%, the lowest has been 1.18%, and the highest has been 24.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in HomeStreet. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HMST is 0.04%, an increase of 185.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 16,726K shares. The put/call ratio of HMST is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fourthstone holds 1,610K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 98.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMST by 8,941.01% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 767K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 890K shares, representing a decrease of 16.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMST by 19.64% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 636K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HMST by 35.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 535K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 493K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares, representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HMST by 73.89% over the last quarter.

HomeStreet Background Information

HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. Its principal subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. HomeStreet Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

