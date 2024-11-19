HomeStreet, FirstSun Capital agree to terminate merger

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (FSUN) and HomeStreet (HMST) agreed to terminate their previously announced merger agreement, originally announced on January 16, 2024, pursuant to a mutual termination agreement. The boards of both companies determined that it is in the best interests of their respective companies and their respective shareholders to terminate the merger agreement, they announced in a regulatory filing.

