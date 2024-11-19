News & Insights

FSUN

HomeStreet, FirstSun Capital agree to terminate merger

November 19, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (FSUN) and HomeStreet (HMST) agreed to terminate their previously announced merger agreement, originally announced on January 16, 2024, pursuant to a mutual termination agreement. The boards of both companies determined that it is in the best interests of their respective companies and their respective shareholders to terminate the merger agreement, they announced in a regulatory filing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

