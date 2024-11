HomeStreet could sell off on merger termination, says Keefe Bruyette

Keefe Bruyette says that while the termination of HomeStreet’s (HMST) merger with FirstSun Capital (FSUN) is not a surprise given the October update, the stock could be weak today as the market officially removes the FirstSun acquisition premium. The firm has a Market Perform rating on the shares with a $14 price target.

