HomesToLife Ltd Reports 405% Revenue Growth in Q1 2025 with Positive Net Income

HomesToLife Ltd reports Q1 2025 revenue of $5.2 million, up 405% year-over-year, driven by HTL Far East subsidiary.

Quiver AI Summary

HomesToLife Ltd announced strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with net revenue reaching $5.2 million, a significant increase of 405% compared to $1.0 million in Q1 2024. This growth was largely attributed to the performance of its Asia sales subsidiary, HTL Far East, which contributed $4.4 million to revenue since its launch in November 2024. However, the company's Singapore retail division saw a 19% decline in revenue. Despite a lower overall gross margin of 26% due to the mix of revenues, HomesToLife reported a net income of $125,000 for Q1 2025, reversing a loss from the previous year. The company's cash position improved with a positive cash flow from operating activities, and there are optimistic projections for continued revenue growth, particularly with the recent acquisition of HTL Marketing, which is expected to generate substantial revenue.

Potential Positives

HomesToLife achieved a remarkable 405% increase in net revenue for Q1 2025, reaching $5.2 million compared to $1.0 million in Q1 2024.

The Company transitioned from a net loss of $74,000 in Q1 2024 to a net income of $125,000 in Q1 2025, demonstrating improved financial health.

Positive cash flow from operating activities increased to $1.4 million in Q1 2025, in contrast to a net outflow of $1.5 million in the same period last year, indicating operational efficiency.

The acquisition of HTL Marketing is expected to generate significant additional revenue, projected to be between $250 million and $280 million for 2025, enhancing the company's growth potential.

Potential Negatives

Despite a significant increase in overall revenue, the gross margin dropped dramatically from 68% in Q1 2024 to 26% in Q1 2025, indicating a concerning shift in profitability.

Revenue from the Singapore retail business declined by 19% year-over-year, which raises questions about its market performance and competitiveness.

Operating expenses increased significantly, partly due to Nasdaq listing-related costs, suggesting potential financial strain from compliance and listing expenses.

FAQ

What were HomesToLife's Q1 2025 financial results?

HomesToLife reported a net revenue of $5.2 million, a 405% increase from Q1 2024's $1.0 million.

How did HTL Far East contribute to the revenue?

HTL Far East generated $4.4 million in revenue, significantly boosting HomesToLife's overall performance in Q1 2025.

What factors impacted HomesToLife's gross margin?

The overall gross margin decreased to 26% primarily due to HTL Far East's lower gross margin of 17%.

What is the expected revenue outlook for 2025?

Total revenue for 2025 is projected to be between $260 million and $290 million, aided by HTL Marketing.

What financial position does HomesToLife hold as of March 31, 2025?

The company is in a net cash position with no bank borrowings, having cash and equivalents of $3.9 million.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



HomesToLife Ltd (Nasdaq: HTLM)



(



“HomesToLife”



or the



"Company"



)



,



a Singapore-based home furniture company with sales across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America regions, today announced unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 (“Q1 2025”).





The Company posted net revenue of $5.2 million in Q1 2025, up 405% from net revenue of $1.0 million in Q1 2024. This increase was driven by a $4.4 million revenue contribution from HTL Far East Pte. Ltd. (“HTL Far East”), the Company’s Asia sales subsidiary launched in November 2024. Revenue from HomesToLife Pte. Ltd., the Company’s Singapore retail business, declined 19% year-over-year to $840,000, but this business improved its gross margin to 73% compared with 68% in Q1 2024.





Net income for Q1 2025 was $125,000, or $0.01 per share, compared with a net loss of $74,000, or $(0.01) per share



1



, in the same period last year.





The Company’s overall gross margin declined to 26% in Q1 2025, from 68% in Q1 2024, primarily due to the lower gross margin of 17% achieved by HTL Far East. This change in revenue mix resulted in a lower blended gross margin year-over-year.





Operating expenses rose by $394,000, partly due to $336,000 in Nasdaq listing-related costs, which were not present in Q1 2024.





“The successful ramp-up of our HTL Far East business has not only produced a fivefold increase in revenue in Q1 2025, it is continuing to rapidly expand our reach and customer base across the region,” said Ms. Phua Mei Ming, Chief Executive Officer of HomesToLife.





“With the additional acquisition of HTL Marketing Pte Ltd (“HTL Marketing”), our B2B supplier of upholstered sofas and leather sofa materials, in May 2025, we are now positioned to expand beyond Asia and scale globally.





“By building a strong upstream export and sourcing platform, HomesToLife is evolving into a multi-market B2B furniture leader with a growing global footprint,” added Ms. Phua.





The above financial highlights are reflected in the following chart:















Q1 2025









US$’000









% OF REV.









Q1 2024









US$’000









% OF REV.









Q/Q









CHANGE













Net revenue









5,229













1,036













405%













Singapore retail









(HTL Pte Ltd)







840





16%





1,036





100%





(19%)











Asia sales









(HTL Far East)







4,389





84%





-



















































Gross profit









1,365









26%









705









68%









94%













Singapore retail









(HTL Pte Ltd)







616





73%





705





68%





(13%)











Asia sales









(HTL Far East)







749





17%





-



















































Operating expenses







1,163





22%





769





74%





51%











































Net income/(loss)









125









2.4%









(74)









(7.1%)









269%













































Net income (loss) per share







0.01









(0.01)









200%













Cash flow from operating activities turned positive at $1.4 million in Q1 2025, compared to a net outflow of $1.5 million in the same period last year. Net cash used in investing and financing activities totalled $101,000 and $775,000, respectively.





As of March 31, 2025, the Company remained in a net cash position with no bank borrowings. Cash and cash equivalents increased to $3.9 million, up from $3.4 million at December 31, 2024.







Outlook for 2025







Looking ahead, HTL Far East is expected to sustain its strong revenue momentum as it continues expanding across the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, HTL Marketing is projected to contribute between US$250 million and US$280 million in revenue for the full year.





Total revenue for 2025 is expected to be between $260 and $290 million.





For the remainder of 2025, the Company will continue to maintain a robust liquidity position, providing financial flexibility to support its strategic growth initiatives while meeting near-term operational and financing needs.







About HomesToLife Ltd







HomesToLife Ltd is the holding company of HomesToLife Pte. Ltd., one of the leading home furniture retailers that offers and sells customized furniture solutions in Singapore; HTL Far East Pte. Ltd., a company dedicated to sourcing, distributing, and delivering premium furniture and related products to the business sector across the Asia-Pacific region; and HTL Marketing Pte Ltd, a leading B2B procurer and supplier of premium upholstered sofas and leather materials for sofa manufacturing, with sales across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America regions.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs of the Company and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.







Contacts









HomesToLife Ltd Contact:







6 Raffles Boulevard, #02-01/02





Marina Square, Singapore 039594





Email: Investor@homestolife.com







Investor Relations Inquiries:







Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC





Scott Powell, President





Office: (646) 893-5835





Email:



info@skylineccg.com





























HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares)





(Unaudited)



























As of

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024



















































ASSETS







































Current assets:





































Cash and cash equivalents









3,941,081

















3,442,259













Accounts receivables, net









2,487,350

















216,536













Inventories, net









544,689

















601,900













Amounts due from related parties









418,551

















2,900













Deposit, prepayments and other receivables









1,472,067

















883,227













Total current assets









8,863,738

















5,146,822

















































Non-current assets:





































Plant and equipment, net









293,084

















220,603













Right-of-use assets, net









2,954,863

















3,250,835













Total non-current assets









3,247,947

















3,471,438



















































TOTAL ASSETS











12,111,685

















8,618,260



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY







































Current liabilities:





































Accounts payable









3,962,221

















267,792













Customer deposits









733,145

















696,538













Accrued liabilities and other payables









318,757

















498,027













Lease liabilities, current portion









1,382,758

















1,437,055













Income tax liabilities









94,530

















-













Total current liabilities









6,491,411

















2,899,412

















































Long-term liabilities:





































Other payables









100,658

















98,875













Lease liabilities, net of current portion









1,934,814

















2,176,061













Total long-term liabilities









2,035,472

















2,274,936



















































TOTAL LIABILITIES











8,526,883

















5,174,348

















































Commitments and contingencies









-

















-

















































Shareholders’ equity





































Ordinary share, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 14,687,500 and 14,687,500 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024









1,469

















1,469













Additional paid-in capital









32,250,867

















32,250,867













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(3,428,554





)













(3,444,552





)









Accumulated losses









(25,238,980





)













(25,363,872





)









Total shareholders’ equity









3,584,802

















3,443,912



















































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY











12,111,685

















8,618,260































HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND





COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares)





(Unaudited)



























Three Months ended March 31,

















2025













2024



















































Revenues, net











5,229,547

















1,036,575













Cost of goods sold









(3,864,379





)













(331,439





)















































Gross profit











1,365,168

















705,136





















































Operating expenses:





































Sales and distribution expenses









(483,326





)













(552,688





)









General and administrative expenses









(343,725





)













(217,005





)









Legal and professional fees









(336,180





)













-













Total operating expenses









(1,163,231





)













(769,693





)















































Income (loss) from operations











201,937

















(64,557





)













































Other income (expense):





































Government subsidies









10,492

















-













Sundry income









6,993

















-













Other expenses









-

















(9,595





)









Total other income (expense), net









17,485

















(9,595





)















































Income (loss) before income taxes











219,422

















(74,152





)













































Income tax expense









(94,530





)













-



















































NET INCOME (LOSS)











124,892

















(74,152





)













































Other comprehensive income:





































– Foreign currency translation adjustment









15,998

















3,497



















































COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)











140,890

















(70,655





)













































Weighted average number of ordinary shares:





































Basic and diluted









14,687,500

















13,250,000



















































NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED







$





0.01













$





(0.01





)



























HOMESTOLIFE LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS STATEMENTS





(Currency expressed in United States Dollars (“US$”))





(Unaudited)



























Three Months ended March 31,

















2025













2024









































Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities









1,368,222

















(1,458,293





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(101,302





)













(104,464





)









Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities









(774,532





)













1,943,226













Effect on exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents









6,434

















4,173





















498,822

















384,642













BEGINNING OF PERIOD









3,442,259

















1,366,231



















































END OF PERIOD











3,941,081

















1,750,873



























































1



The loss per share for Q1 2024 was calculated based on a lower weighted average share count of 13.25 million shares, compared to 14.69 million shares in Q1 2025.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.