HomesToLife Ltd Completes Acquisition of HTL Marketing Pte Ltd to Enhance Global Market Position in Furniture Industry

HomesToLife Ltd acquired HTL Marketing, enhancing its position in the global furniture market and aiming for accelerated growth.

HomesToLife Ltd has successfully acquired 100% of HTL Marketing Pte Ltd, a prominent B2B supplier of premium upholstered sofas and leather materials, enhancing HomesToLife's position in the furniture industry. Announced on May 5, 2025, and closed on May 19, 2025, this acquisition is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for HomesToLife across global markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America regions. CEO Phua Mei Ming expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition and its potential to drive revenue and profitability as the company integrates HTL Marketing's operations. HomesToLife is recognized for its customized furniture solutions and is focused on expanding its reach in the competitive furniture market.

Successful acquisition of HTL Marketing positions HomesToLife for significant growth in the global furniture market.

The acquisition enhances HomesToLife's product offerings by integrating premium upholstered sofas and leather materials, potentially increasing revenue streams.

CEO Ms. Phua Mei Ming highlights the potential for accelerated growth and improved profitability as a result of the acquisition.

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which introduce uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and the success of the acquisition.

There is mention of potential risks and uncertainties related to the acquisition, including the possibility that closing conditions may not be satisfied or waived, which may undermine investor confidence.

Although the CEO expresses positivity about the acquisition, there is a lack of detailed metrics or specific growth projections, which may leave investors wanting more concrete information on expected outcomes.

What is the recent acquisition by HomesToLife Ltd?

HomesToLife Ltd has acquired 100% of HTL Marketing Pte Ltd, enhancing its market position in the furniture industry.

When was the acquisition of HTL Marketing announced?

The acquisition was announced on May 5, 2025, and successfully closed on May 19, 2025.

How will the acquisition benefit HomesToLife Ltd?

The acquisition is expected to generate significant growth in revenue and profitability for HomesToLife while accessingglobal marketopportunities.

What does HTL Marketing specialize in?

HTL Marketing specializes in procuring and supplying premium upholstered sofas and leather materials for sofa manufacturing on a B2B basis.

Where does HomesToLife Ltd operate?

HomesToLife Ltd operates across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, supplying customized furniture solutions and premium products.

Singapore, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



HomesToLife Ltd (NASDAQ: HTLM) (“HomesToLife”



or the



“Company”)



, the holding company of one of the leading producers of home furniture products based in Singapore with sales across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America regions, today announced the successful closing of the acquisition of 100% of equity interests in HTL Marketing Pte Ltd (“



HTL Marketing



”), a leading B2B procurer and supplier of premium upholstered sofas and leather materials for sofa manufacturing. The acquisition of HTL Marketing was announced on May 5, 2025.





“We are thrilled to close this acquisition,” said HomesToLife Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Phua Mei Ming. “This transaction, we believe, will enable HomesToLife to become a major furniture industry entity accessing extensiveglobal marketopportunities and generating substantial growth in both revenue and profitability.





“We look forward to integrating HTL Marketing's operations and transitioning to an era of accelerated growth for our Company.”







About HomesToLife Ltd







HomesToLife Ltd is the holding company of HomesToLife Pte. Ltd., one of the leading home furniture retailers that offers and sells customized furniture solutions in Singapore; HTL Far East Pte. Ltd., a company dedicated to sourcing, distributing, and delivering premium furniture and related products to the business sector across the Asia-Pacific region; and HTL Marketing Pte Ltd, a leading B2B procurer and supplier of premium upholstered sofas and leather materials for sofa manufacturing, with sales across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America regions.







