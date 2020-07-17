HomeServe Continues To See Solid Performance In FY21 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - HomeServe plc (HSV.L), on Friday, said it continues to expect to deliver a solid performance in fiscal 2021.

In HomeServe's Membership businesses, policy renewal and mid-term cancellation rates have continued in line with historic trends in this traditionally quieter period, with no impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, the company noted that in Home Experts unit, consumer demand for home improvements has recovered strongly across all businesses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.