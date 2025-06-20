HomeSafe Alliance, a KBR Joint Venture, Terminated from Global Household Goods Contract by U.S. Transportation Command

HomeSafe Alliance's contract with TRANSCOM has been terminated, but KBR expects no significant financial impact.

On June 18, 2025, HomeSafe Alliance, a KBR joint venture, was notified by U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) of the termination of its involvement in the Global Household Goods Contract aimed at enhancing the moving system for military personnel and their families. KBR stated that it will continue to collaborate with HomeSafe to fulfill its commitments to TRANSCOM and military families, noting that this change is not anticipated to significantly impact KBR's adjusted EBITDA for 2025 since the program was not expected to contribute to profits in its first year of operation. For more information, KBR linked to HomeSafe's press release regarding the contract termination.

Potential Positives

The termination of the Global Household Goods Contract is not expected to have a material effect on the outlook for KBR’s adjusted EBITDA for 2025, indicating stability in financial performance despite the contract loss.



The company demonstrates a commitment to fulfilling its obligations to TRANSCOM and military service members, highlighting KBR's dedication to customer relationships and operational integrity.



KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide, showcasing its significant size and capacity to manage extensive operations across multiple countries.



The press release reassures stakeholders by emphasizing that the terminated contract was not assumed to contribute to profits in the initial year, which helps mitigate concerns about immediate financial impacts.

Potential Negatives

HomeSafe Alliance's termination from the Global Household Goods Contract raises concerns about the reliability and effectiveness of the services provided to military families, potentially damaging KBR's reputation.

While the company states that this termination will not materially affect its adjusted EBITDA for 2025, it nevertheless indicates operational difficulties that could impact future contracts and business opportunities.

The loss of a significant contract like the Global Household Goods Contract may signal potential weaknesses in HomeSafe’s capabilities or management, which could raise red flags for investors and stakeholders regarding the company's stability and future prospects.

FAQ

What is the recent development regarding HomeSafe Alliance?

HomeSafe Alliance's role in the Global Household Goods Contract was terminated by U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) on June 18, 2025.

How will this termination affect KBR’s financial outlook for 2025?

The termination is not expected to materially impact KBR's adjusted EBITDA for 2025, as profits were not anticipated from this program.

What is the purpose of the Global Household Goods Contract?

The Global Household Goods Contract aims to improve the moving system for military service members and their families.

Who should I contact for investor relations inquiries?

For investor relations, please contact Jamie DuBray at 713-753-5082 or via email at Investors@kbr.com.

Where can I find more information about KBR’s operations?

For additional details about KBR's services and operations, visit their official website at www.kbr.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$KBR Insider Trading Activity

$KBR insiders have traded $KBR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY SEAN CONLON (Chief Digital & Development) sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $961,149

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $KBR stock to their portfolio, and 272 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$KBR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KBR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KBR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KBR forecast page.

$KBR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KBR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sangita Jain from KeyBanc set a target price of $63.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a target price of $60.0 on 04/14/2025

HOUSTON, June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeSafe Alliance, a KBR (NYSE: KBR) Joint Venture, informed us on June 18, 2025, that U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) has terminated HomeSafe's role in the Global Household Goods Contract, a contract designed to improve the moving system for military service members and their families.





We have been and will continue to work with HomeSafe to complete its obligations to TRANSCOM and the military service members and families that it serves.





This development is not expected to have a material effect on the outlook for KBR’s adjusted EBITDA for 2025 as the program was not assumed to contribute to profits in this initial year of move activity.





For additional information please read the HomeSafe Alliance press release linked below:







HomeSafe Alliance Announces TRANSCOM’s Notice to Terminate Global Household Goods Contract









About KBR







We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 38,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.





Visit www.kbr.com







Forward Looking Statements







The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.







For further information, please contact:











Investors









Jamie DuBray





Vice President, Investor Relations





713-753-5082







Investors@kbr.com











Media









Philip Ivy





Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing





713-753-3800







MediaRelations@kbr.com





