Homerun Resources Partners with Veracel Celulose

Homerun Resources (TSE:HMR) has released an update.

Homerun Resources Inc. has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent with Veracel Celulose to explore opportunities in logistics and community relations for silica sands from the Belmonte Silica District. The partnership aims to leverage Veracel’s existing logistics infrastructure to enhance transportation efficiency and engage in community development initiatives.

