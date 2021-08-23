Homeownership Rates Are Down. This Could Be the Reason Why

It's long been said that homeownership can lend to financial stability. When you own a home, you're guaranteed the same mortgage payment throughout the life of your home loan (assuming you have a fixed loan and not an adjustable-rate mortgage). You also get the peace of mind that as long as you pay your mortgage and property taxes, you can't be forced out of your home -- whereas if you rent a place to live, at any time, your landlord could decide to sell it and not renew your lease.

Owning a home also means getting to call the shots without having to follow a landlord's rules. That alone is a good reason to own rather than rent.

But in spite of that, homeownership has declined in recent months. During 2021's second quarter, the percentage of Americans who owned a home sat at 65.4%, according to Census Bureau data. A year prior, that percentage sat at 67.9%. And back in the first quarter of 2005, the homeownership rate was 69.1%.

Why is homeownership down?

There are a few reasons that could explain why homeownership levels have declined. First, the pandemic may have caused a shift in how homeownership data was collected and interpreted. Secondly, the pandemic may have caused a lot of people to uproot their lives and make changes to their living arrangements.

But home values may have also played a role in that general decline in ownership. In the course of the pandemic, property values have skyrocketed. That means a couple of things.

First, it means that prospective homeowners who were looking to buy over the past year may have been priced out of the real estate market. It could also mean that existing homeowners who were having trouble keeping up with their housing expenses may have opted to sell their homes while their values were higher and rent instead.

Should you buy a home today?

Right now, it's a difficult time to buy a home. Though mortgage rates are sitting at very attractive levels, there's really not a lot of inventory on the market, and the homes that are available are being listed at higher prices than usual. If you manage to find a home that's affordable to you, you may want to buy now to take advantage of current mortgage rates. But if you embark on a house hunt now, you could also end up spinning your wheels once you realize what few options you have.

While it may not be the optimal time to purchase a home right now, in general, there are benefits to owning a home. In addition to the perks mentioned earlier, homeowners are privy to certain tax breaks, like the ability to deduct mortgage interest on a tax return. Renters cannot get a tax break on the rent they pay.

Plus, buying a home gives you a chance to own an asset that can gain value over time. Once that happens, you have options. You can sell your home at a profit if that makes sense for you, or you can borrow against the equity you have in your home (which is the portion of your home that you own outright).

Many people's lives were changed by the pandemic, so it's not shocking to see a recent shift in homeownership rates. Only time will tell if these rates start climbing again in the near term or if they continue to decline.

A historic opportunity to potentially save thousands on your mortgage

Chances are, interest rates won't stay put at multi-decade lows for much longer. That's why taking action today is crucial, whether you're wanting to refinance and cut your mortgage payment or you're ready to pull the trigger on a new home purchase.

Our expert recommends this company to find a low rate - and in fact he used them himself to refi (twice!). Click here to learn more and see your rate.

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.