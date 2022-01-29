Homeowners Should Make This Insurance Move ASAP in 2022

For most people, their home is their most valuable asset. As a result, having the right home insurance coverage to protect that asset is essential. In order to make sure they have the protection they need, homeowners should make one key insurance move as early as possible in 2022.

Every homeowner should check this insurance task off their to-do list

In 2022, every homeowner should take the time to carefully read over their insurance policies and make sure they have sufficient amounts of coverage in place.

This means looking at the fine print and checking the:

Policy limits

Types of property that are covered

Covered disasters an insurer would pay out for

While it can take a little time to do the technical work of reading over insurance policies, this should be done ASAP this year -- and every year -- in order to make sure the right insurance coverage is in place.

Here's why it's so important to check coverage in 2022

There are a few key reasons why it is important to double check insurance coverage limits and exclusions every year -- but especially this year. Here's what they are.

Property values are rising: Home values have gone up dramatically, as has the cost of building or repairing a property in the event of a disaster. That's because of the supply chain crisis resulting in a shortage of materials, and changes in the real estate market driven by high demand and a low supply of homes. Homeowners need to make sure they have replacement coverage so they can rebuild their home as it stands if something goes wrong. They should also check their policy limits to make certain they aren't insured for less than their home or property is currently worth or would currently cost to restore. This unprecedented rise in prices and the unusual real estate market are key reasons why checking coverage in 2022 is more important than ever.

Home values have gone up dramatically, as has the cost of building or repairing a property in the event of a disaster. That's because of the supply chain crisis resulting in a shortage of materials, and changes in the real estate market driven by high demand and a low supply of homes. Homeowners need to make sure they have replacement coverage so they can rebuild their home as it stands if something goes wrong. They should also check their policy limits to make certain they aren't insured for less than their home or property is currently worth or would currently cost to restore. This unprecedented rise in prices and the unusual real estate market are key reasons why checking coverage in 2022 is more important than ever. Homeowners change their circumstances: Many people have made changes to their home in recent years as a result of the pandemic. Some people have upgraded or improved their space, for example. Or people may have added new pets to their family. Upgrades, remodeling, or adding a pet can all change the type of insurance protections that should be in place. It's important to make sure coverage matches current circumstances.

Many people have made changes to their home in recent years as a result of the pandemic. Some people have upgraded or improved their space, for example. Or people may have added new pets to their family. Upgrades, remodeling, or adding a pet can all change the type of insurance protections that should be in place. It's important to make sure coverage matches current circumstances. Insurance coverage options may change: Insurers can also sometimes change their prices or the terms of their coverage. It's worth reviewing the policy each year to make sure no modifications are in place that affect either the protections in place or the costs of coverage.

No homeowner wants to be left without the protection they need and end up risking their home or financial stability. With plenty of good reasons why it's so essential to confirm sufficient insurance coverage, take the time ASAP to check your policies. Homeowners who find they are lacking in the necessary coverage should act as quickly as possible to reach out to their insurers and get the right coverage to keep their most valuable asset safe.

Top credit card wipes out interest

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest for a whopping 18 months! That's one reason our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. It'll allow you to pay 0% interest on both balance transfers and new purchases during the promotional period, and you'll pay no annual fee. Read our full review for free and apply in just two minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.