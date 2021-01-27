Homeowners Beware: Slip And Fall Scams Are On The Rise

You’ve probably seen that yellow “slippery when wet” sign with an unfortunate icon—a person with arms flailing and legs kicked out from under them, about to take a nasty spill. If you do encounter that sign, it’s best to heed the warning. This seemingly mild event can result in more than a few bumps and bruises. Slip and falls account for about 1 million trips to the emergency room per year, according to the National Floor Safety Institute (NSFI).

But not everyone who slips will hit the ground by accident. Fraudsters are known to file fake injury claims in order to cash in on someone else’s liability insurance. And while fraudulent slip and fall insurance claims are pretty old school, the time-tested scheme has hardly gone out of style. In fact, the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) saw a rise in questionable slip and fall insurance claims in 2019 compared to 2017.

There were 6,471 questionable slip and fall claims in 2019. While the overwhelming majority of claims targeted businesses (79%) such as retail stores, parking lots and restaurants, 11% of slip and fall scams targeted homeowners insurance policies.

And here’s the truly disturbing part: The trend of filing questionable slip and fall claims against homeowners has increased by 39% from 2017 to 2019.

Fake Slip and Fall Claims Are Simple Scams

Slip and fall scammers aren’t reinventing the wheel when it comes to their tactics, according to the NICB. Basically, they fake accidents and injuries. For example, a scammer might say they tripped over an object on your property and hurt themselves, then hope to get an injury settlement from your home insurance policy.

So, what are some red flags of a fraudulent slip and fall claim? The NICB says you should look out for these fraud indicators:

Use of props to inflate and exaggerate the claim, such as broken glass

Overly enthusiastic witnesses

An injured person who threatens to hire an attorney and is familiar with insurance terms and procedures

While the term “slip and fall” might be used as a catch-all term for these types of accidents, it might also specifically refer to a person falling due to a slippery liquid (like water). Here are two more similar terms:

Step and fall. A person is hurt when they fall because of a low spot or hole in a path

A person is hurt when they fall because of a low spot or hole in a path Trip and fall. A person is hurt when they trip over an object or uneven path

The NICB recommends homeowners be aware of common household items used as part of fake falls, such as garden hoses, children’s toys or other items.

If someone files an injury claim against your homeowners insurance, cooperate with your claims adjuster and provide them with all pertinent information.

Most insurance companies have an investigative unit that can look into suspicious claims. You can also report suspicions of insurance fraud to the NICB at 800-835-6422 or by submitting a form on its website.

Insurance Coverage For Injuries at Home

It’s important to remember that accidents do happen. In fact, most fall injuries in homes happen at ground level, not from an elevation, according to NFSI. Fortunately, your home insurance policy has coverage types that pay for injuries to others who are visiting your home:

Homeowners insurance liability. This coverage pays for accidental injuries to others, such as a guest who trips and injures themselves on your property. It can also pay for accidents away from your property, such as an injury that your child accidentally causes to a friend. Liability insurance can pay for medical bills and your legal defense if someone sues you because of an injury.

This coverage pays for accidental injuries to others, such as a guest who trips and injures themselves on your property. It can also pay for accidents away from your property, such as an injury that your child accidentally causes to a friend. Liability insurance can pay for medical bills and your legal defense if someone sues you because of an injury. Medical payments to others. This coverage within home insurance pays for minor injuries if a guest is hurt on your property. It’s usually sold in smaller amounts of coverage, generally between $1,000 and $5,000. It’s a good way to cover basic medical bills without the insurer spending time trying to determine if you were legally liable.

Read more about what home insurance covers.

