Homeowner Equity Going Through The Roof—Average Up $20,000 In Q3 2023

Many U.S. homeowners have been seeing their net worth grow, thanks to rising home prices. Homeowner equity increased by $20,000, on average, in the third quarter of 2023, according to a new report from property data firm CoreLogic. The largest home equity increases—$45,000 or more—were in Hawaii, California and Massachusetts.

The average homeowner with a mortgage loan had more than $300,000 in equity, the report found. Meanwhile, the number of homeowners with negative equity declined by 7.7% from the previous quarter.

What Is Home Equity?

Home equity is the value of your interest in your home. You can calculate your home equity by taking the estimated market value of your home and subtracting any liens, such as a mortgage payment.

If your lien debt is more than the value of the property, the home is considered to be in negative equity status. CoreLogic says about 2% of homes with mortgages were in that category in the third quarter.

Your home’s equity can be an asset that you can borrow against to cover expenses, pay bills or invest. Home equity can be accessed several ways:

Fixed-rate home equity loans use the equity in your home as collateral. Your lender determines how much you can borrow based on how much equity you have.

use the equity in your home as collateral. Your lender determines how much you can borrow based on how much equity you have. Cash-out refinance loans increase the size of your mortgage, allowing you to withdraw the difference between your old mortgage and your new one. You will need to have at least 10% to 20% equity left after the refinancing.

increase the size of your mortgage, allowing you to withdraw the difference between your old mortgage and your new one. You will need to have at least 10% to 20% equity left after the refinancing. A home equity line of credit (HELOC) gives you access to a revolving line of credit, using your home’s equity as collateral. You can use funds during the “draw period” of your term, then make payments during the “repayment period.” You can borrow up to 85% of your home’s equity, and you only pay interest on what you borrow.

Key benefits of using your home’s equity for a loan include lower interest rates than other forms of financing (such as credit cards), longer repayment terms and higher loan limits.

Bottom Line

Using your home equity may be a wise choice in some cases. You may get extra value from the cash if you’re paying off outstanding debt that is currently more expensive, starting a business or making improvements that will boost the market value of your home.

Before you decide to borrow against your home, though, evaluate your remaining mortgage debt and monitor your home’s market value. Be aware that defaulting on a home equity loan or HELOC may result in foreclosure, since your home serves as collateral.

