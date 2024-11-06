Homeland Nickel Boosts Stake in U.S. Subsidiary

Spruce Ridge Resources (TSE:SHL) has released an update.
Homeland Nickel Inc. has successfully increased its stake in its U.S. subsidiary, Homeland Nickel Corporation, to 98.5% by acquiring an additional 18.5% from minority shareholders. This strategic move offers liquidity to the sellers while positioning the company to potentially own 100% of its key nickel properties, Cleopatra and Red Flat.
