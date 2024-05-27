HomeCo REIT Reports Change in Substantial Holdings

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (AU:HDN) has released an update.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (HDN) has experienced a change in the stake held by substantial holder HMC Capital Limited and its associates, with their voting power decreasing from 14.98% to 13.55%. This shift occurred after HMC elected to receive units instead of cash as an acquisition fee related to the purchase of Aventus Retail Property Fund and participated in the dividend reinvestment plan. The change in interest reflects adjustments in the market and strategic financial decisions by HMC Capital Group.

