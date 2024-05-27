News & Insights

HomeCo REIT Director’s Holding Interests Unchanged

May 27, 2024 — 04:07 am EDT

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (AU:HDN) has released an update.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT has disclosed a change in the interests held by Director David Anthony Di Pilla, detailing his indirect interest through various entities, with no new securities acquired as of 23 May 2024. This notice, as per listing rule 3.19A.2, outlines the director’s substantial holdings across multiple trusts and companies, all controlled by Di Pilla.

