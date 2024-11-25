News & Insights

Stocks

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Updates on Director’s Interests

November 25, 2024 — 02:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (AU:HDN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, David Anthony Di Pilla, involving several entities he controls. The changes were recorded over a series of dates in November 2024, but no new securities were acquired in this update. Investors interested in the stock market might find this development noteworthy as it reflects the director’s ongoing involvement in multiple investment vehicles.

For further insights into AU:HDN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.