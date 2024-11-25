HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Updates on Director’s Interests

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (AU:HDN) has released an update.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT has announced a change in the indirect interest of its director, David Anthony Di Pilla, involving several entities he controls. The changes were recorded over a series of dates in November 2024, but no new securities were acquired in this update. Investors interested in the stock market might find this development noteworthy as it reflects the director’s ongoing involvement in multiple investment vehicles.

