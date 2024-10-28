News & Insights

Stocks

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Focuses on Ethical Growth

October 28, 2024 — 03:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (AU:HDN) has released an update.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT, a leading Australian REIT listed on the ASX, manages assets worth approximately $4.8 billion across key metropolitan areas in Australia. Focusing on convenience-based investments in retail and health services, the company aims to provide consistent returns to its unitholders while also investing strategically in last mile logistics infrastructure. The recent release of their Modern Slavery Statement underscores their commitment to ethical business practices.

For further insights into AU:HDN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.