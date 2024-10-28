HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Focuses on Ethical Growth

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (AU:HDN) has released an update.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT, a leading Australian REIT listed on the ASX, manages assets worth approximately $4.8 billion across key metropolitan areas in Australia. Focusing on convenience-based investments in retail and health services, the company aims to provide consistent returns to its unitholders while also investing strategically in last mile logistics infrastructure. The recent release of their Modern Slavery Statement underscores their commitment to ethical business practices.

