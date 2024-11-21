News & Insights

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Announces New Securities Issuance

November 21, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (AU:HDN) has released an update.

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT has announced the issuance of 965,438 fully paid ordinary units that will be quoted on the ASX, effective November 22, 2024. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to enhance liquidity and provide value to shareholders. Investors and market enthusiasts will be keen to see how this impacts the trading performance of the REIT.

