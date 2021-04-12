Homebuilding ETF (ITB) Hits New 52-Week High

Investors seeking momentum may have iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF ITB on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of ITB are up approximately 138.3% from their 52-week low of $29.90/share.

But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

ITB in Focus

The underlying Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Builders Index is a subset of the Dow Jones U.S. Household Goods Index. It is a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index. It measures the performance of the home construction sector of the U.S. equity market.The expense ratio is 0.42% (see all industrials ETFs here).

Why the move?

New home sales increased 8.2% year over year in February and existing homes sales were also up 9.1%, suggesting robust times for the homebuilding industry. Plus, rates have fallen last week. Both factors have boosted the demand for homebuilding ETFs like ITB.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 108.35. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.