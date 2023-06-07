Homebuilding ETF (ITB) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF ITB is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 64.6% from its 52-week low price of $48.02/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

ITB in Focus

The underlying Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Builders Index is a subset of the Dow Jones U.S. Household Goods Index. It is a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index. It measures the performance of the home construction sector of the U.S. equity market. The fund charges 39 basis points in annual fees.

Why the Move?

The homebuilding sector has been improving lately. Homebuilder sentiment has improved considerably. A dearth of existing homes for sale is propelling homebuilders into the limelight despite prevailing market challenges.

This trend, as NAHB’s chief economist Robert Dietz suggests, is likely to persist as potential buyers continue to scout for new construction due to limited available housing inventory, the CNBC article quoted.

New home listing also marked a significant rise from the 12.7% average recorded between 2000-2019. Plus, chances of low-to-no rate hikes by the Fed in future should also bode well for the sector.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 46.40. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.