Homebuilding ETF (ITB) Hit a New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF ITB is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 69.20% from its 52-week low price of $71.22/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

ITB in Focus

The underlying Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Builders Index is a subset of the Dow Jones U.S. Household Goods Index. It is a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index. It measures the performance of the home construction sector of the U.S. equity market. The product charges 40 bps in annual fees.

Why the Move?

The chances of a Fed rate cut in the month of September has probably boosted homebuilding stocks and ETFs. Lower interest rates make borrowing cheaper, which can boost demand for mortgages and subsequently for home purchases. Cheaper borrowing costs can also encourage builders to undertake more projects, thereby boosting homebuilding activity.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, ITB might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 41.76, which gives cues of a further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.