News & Insights

Stocks
BZH

Homebuilders vulnerable to deportations and new tariffs, WSJ says

December 03, 2024 — 11:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The construction industry is vulnerable to President-elect Donald Trump’s vow to deport millions of undocumented immigrants as well as his threats to introduce new tariffs on Mexico and Canada, Elizabeth Findell and Gina Heeb of Wall Street Journal report. In Texas, California, New Jersey and the District of Columbia, immigrants make up more than half of construction trade workers, according to Riordan Frost, a senior research analyst at the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, the Journal points out. The paper adds that undocumented workers make up an estimated 13% of the construction industry, or more than twice that of the overall workforce. Publicly traded companies in the homebuilding space include Beazer Homes (BZH), D.R. Horton (DHI), Hovnanian (HOV), KB Home (KBH), Lennar (LEN), M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), PulteGroup (PHM) and Toll Brothers (TOL).

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DHI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BZH
DHI
HOV
KBH
LEN
PHM
TOL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.