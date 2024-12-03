Homebuilders vulnerable to deportations and new tariffs, WSJ says

The construction industry is vulnerable to President-elect Donald Trump’s vow to deport millions of undocumented immigrants as well as his threats to introduce new tariffs on Mexico and Canada, Elizabeth Findell and Gina Heeb of Wall Street Journal report. In Texas, California, New Jersey and the District of Columbia, immigrants make up more than half of construction trade workers, according to Riordan Frost, a senior research analyst at the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, the Journal points out. The paper adds that undocumented workers make up an estimated 13% of the construction industry, or more than twice that of the overall workforce. Publicly traded companies in the homebuilding space include Beazer Homes (BZH), D.R. Horton (DHI), Hovnanian (HOV), KB Home (KBH), Lennar (LEN), M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), PulteGroup (PHM) and Toll Brothers (TOL).

